Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, give it your all at the local poetry open mic, celebrate a Motown holiday, hear from the SIX wives of Henry VIII, find out what Cindy Lou Who has been up to, and explore the latest metalwork. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Hi Tone Perfecting Gifts Inc. Orpheum Theatre Playhouse on the Square Metal Museum

​​The 901 Poetry Open Mic

This open mic offers a safe and cool space for the city's diverse poetry and performing arts community. With two sets, attendees can sit back and enjoy or share their thoughts and performances. Whether experienced or new, this event encourages guests to embrace the stand, focusing on content, stage presence, and delivery in the spirit of poetry slams.

Hi Tone | Monday, November 20

A Motown Holiday

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a festive twist. As the kids enjoy a break from school, these talented young artists, inspired by the timeless sound of Motown, will showcase their new skills and creativity. This night will be filled with the legacy of Motown, complete with all the bells and whistles to make it a delightful experience. Dressing up in 60s-70s attire is welcomed but not mandatory.

FedEx Event Center | Monday, November 20

SIX

Witness a sensational experience as the SIX wives of Henry VIII take center stage, transforming five centuries of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st-century girl power! This original and globally acclaimed musical is a must-see.

Orpheum Theatre | Tuesday, November 21 - 26

Who's Holiday!

This holiday season, brace yourself for an unforgettable party and witness a different side of not-so-little Cindy Lou Who. No longer just the innocent little girl, she's armed with a bag full of tricks, promising an evening of adult comedy that will have you laughing non-stop. Don't miss out on this unique and hilarious twist that adds a fresh spin to the holiday festivities!

The Circuit Playhouse | Friday, November 24 - December 22

2023 New Accessions to the Permanent Collection

Discover over 30 stunning examples of blacksmithing, casting, enameling, and metalsmithing at this new exhibition, showcasing the Metal Museum's commitment to preserving and advancing fine metalwork. This permanent collection reflects the dynamic engagement within our community of artists, students, collectors, donors, and patrons. Through these accessions, both the pieces and their creators contribute to the ongoing narrative of contemporary metal crafting in America.

Metal Museum | Through April 20