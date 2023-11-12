Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, hear the story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, listen to the ultimate compilation of jazz, shop the holiday bazaar, and follow the yellow brick road. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Theatre Memphis

Silent Sky

Take an unforgettable journey into the 19th century and follow the story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. This astonishing and true play delves into the challenges faced as a woman in a society undergoing profound scientific advancements. Despite rejection and societal rules, Leavitt passionately pursued her quest to measure the light and distance of stars in her free time while grappling with everyday life.

Theatre Memphis | Through November 18

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Big Band Jazz Concert ft. Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra and 901 Jazz

Witness the stage come to life with the dynamic sounds of the Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra and the mesmerizing melodies of 901 Jazz. From soulful brass instruments to the sultry tones of saxophones, accompanied by a stellar rhythm section and powerful vocalists, this spectacle promises to be an unforgettable and energetic experience. Best of all, admission is free.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Monday, November 13

Crosstown Arts Green Room

Modern Masters Jazz Series: Tony Dagradi with the Ted Ludwig Trio

Having shared the stage with iconic artists like Ellis Marsalis, Allen Toussaint, and James Booker, Tony Dagradi is a seasoned performer on both tenor and soprano saxophones. Beyond the vibrant jazz scene, his classical expertise has also graced the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Enjoy a night of extraordinary melodies as this maestro takes the stage, bringing the spirit of New Orleans with him.

Crosstown Arts | Tuesday, November 14

Arrow Creative

Holiday Bazaar

Make plans to visit the ultimate handmade holiday shopping experience, featuring exclusive works from over 100 local makers. Don't miss your chance to shop a day ahead of the crowds by securing your "First Dibs Tickets" with premier access to unique goods—including apparel, accessories, home decor, jewelry, photography, and more.

Arrow Creative | First Dibs Party: Thursday, November 16

Bazaar: Friday, November 17 - December 23

Playhouse on the Square

The Wizard of Oz

Embark on a magical adventure with "The Wizard of Oz," a captivating tale inspired by L. Frank Baum's timeless book. Follow Dorothy Gale as a powerful twister transports her to the enchanting land of Oz, where she teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Lion. Together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to meet the Wizard, seeking a way for Dorothy to return home. Get ready for a whimsical experience filled with friendship, courage, and the magic of Oz.

Playhouse on the Square | Saturday, November 17 - December 22