Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, hear your favorite pop culture hits performed by a symphony, get a unique preview of NXNE, peruse locally-made goods, explore the work of LGBTQIA+ metal artists, and see a vibrant, emotional exhibit. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Concerts in The Grove: Germantown Symphony Orchestra's Pops Concert

As a true sign that summer is here—the Concerts in the Grove are back. On select Thursdays, enjoy incredible performances on the park-like lawn with food trucks, drink specials, cornhole, and more. This week's act features the Germantown Symphony Orchestra and its annual Pops Concerts, where they highlight musical selections from your favorite television series, movies, and video games.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | Thursday, June 1

Music Export Memphis: NXNE Preview Party

Music Export Memphis is putting on its first-ever Canadian showcase at NXNE in Toronto, and you can experience the full line-up firsthand here in Memphis! Experience the magic from artists Jordan Occasionally, Daz Rinko, Cameron Bethany, Qemist, and TANGELA while sipping on libations and snacking on tacos. This event is free to attend but requires an RSVP.

Connect Music Group | Thursday, June 1

Marketplace in Motion

This ABC Grant-funded event from Arrow Creative brings local artists together for an afternoon of shopping, connecting, and merrymaking throughout the year. At this particular event, guests can enjoy the great outdoors and refreshments Loflin Yard offers while perusing locally-made goods. This event is free to the public.

Loflin Yard | Saturday, June 3

We Are Here Opening Reception

This exhibition seeks to correct the disparity of LGBTQIA+ individuals' struggle to have their experiences acknowledged in the contemporary metals community. We Are Here elevates and celebrates the contemporary LGBTQIA+ voices in this medium, intentionally including queer voices in conversations on culture, politics, and art. Jurors Matt Lambert, Al Murray, and Lawrence Matthews selected work from twenty-six metal artists nationwide to forge a fuller narrative of the metal arts community.

Metal Museum | Sunday, June 4

Harmonia Rosales: Master Narrative

Experience Harmonia Rosales' vibrant exhibit before the end of June. Rosales uses the artistic techniques of European Old Masters to seamlessly combine the tales of the Afro-Cuban Lucumí religion, Greco-Roman mythology, and Christianity. In her works, she provokes viewers to consider the universality of creation, tragedy, resilience, and transcendence through a Black diasporic lens.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Through Sunday, June 25