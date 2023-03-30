Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy elmwood cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery

Saturday, April 1, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Did you know that Andrew Jackson, Mick Jagger, and Abraham Lincoln are all buried at Memphis’ very own Elmwood Cemetery? Of course, you didn’t know that because it isn’t true. I guess you could say you’ve been April Fooled. But that’s not to say they don’t have a connection to Elmwood, and if you’re at all curious about the people not buried at Elmwood, you’ll have to check out this quirky tour that’ll keep you on your toes.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here. This is a walking tour, so good walking shoes are recommended.

× Expand Photography courtesy Elaine Blanchard

The Commons on Merton

Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

If you’re wary of April Fools’ tales and fibs and would rather just be told the truth, you’ll delight in this free story-telling event, where a group of Memphians will tell their own stories. A live mural painting will accompany and illustrate the stories, and participants will sing freedom songs. Lunch will be provided for all who attend.

Register for the event here.

× Expand photography courtesy gregory popovich

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary's School

Saturday, April 1, 5 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Have you heard about the latest act arriving at the Buckman Arts Center? The performers have four legs! And that’s not an April Fools’ joke — It’s true. Dogs, cats, mini horses, mini pigs, birds, and some humans (who don’t have four legs) will show off their talents in this variety show, with two performances on Saturday.

Learn more about the show here. Tickets ($35) can be purchased here.

× Expand photography by Collin Baker

Circuit Playhouse

Performances through April 16

Do you ever feel like some of the headlines in the news these days are straight out of an April Fools’ prank? Well, if you want to ponder the art of journalism, I suggest you see Playhouse’s Ink, where a team of underdog reporters and a rogue editor set out to beat the competition and change the way the world looks at news — all under the watchful eye of controversial newsman Rupert Murdoch. As our senior editor Jon W. Sparks wrote for the Memphis Flyer, “It’s entertaining from the get-go and stirs up enough issues to provoke discussions long after the final bows.”

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through April 16th. Tickets ($30) can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy Carl E. Moore / Jay Etkin Gallery

Jay Etkin Gallery

On display through April 29

There’s no April Fools’ joke here when we urge you to head over to Jay Etkin Gallery to check out Carl E. Moore’s “From the Studio” exhibition. For this show, the artist, whose abstract and boldly colored work deals with identity and race, responds to the Tennessee Triennial theme of Re-Pair by questioning how we heal, build, create, and destroy amid the unpredictability of life.

The Tennessee Triennial is a statewide art initiative, with arts venues curating shows and content to respond to the theme Re-Pair. For more information, visit here.