Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, experience a play in complete darkness, see a witchy tale, dance on the lawn at Overton Park Sell, lean back and listen to a South Asian-American vocalist and sitarist, and shop locally made goods on a spring day. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

LoneTree Live Presents: In a Dark Wood

Stimulate your senses at this psychoacoustic, immersive theatrical experience that plays with your perception of sound and smell. Memphis actors tell Appalachian urban legends and lore using a binaural microphone that creates the most natural-sounding 3D recordings in complete darkness.

TheatreWorks @ The Evergreen | Through Sunday, April 9

Indie Memphis Screening: The Five Devils

Gather some friends and see the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Selection from filmmaker Léa Mysius, THE FIVE DEVILS. In this witchy and wildly imaginative tale, Vicky has a mysterious gift where she can recreate any scent she encounters, even her mother's. This gift takes her on a journey in time, where she must unravel a mysterious and fiery past.

Malco Studio on the Square | Monday, April 3

Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series Presents: Squirrel Nut Zippers

Overton Park Shell weather is here, and you can be a part of the reason live, free concerts continue this summer. Kick off the Shell Yeah! season with the Squirrel Nut Zippers, a quirky band from North Carolina. Their style combines jazz chords, folk music, and punk rock, with exciting covers and many Zippers originals.

Overton Park Shell | Thursday, April 6

Ami Dang

Amrita “Ami” Kaur Dang, a South Asian-American vocalist, sitarist, composer, and producer from Baltimore, blends elements of North Indian classical, noise/ambient electronics, beat-driven psych, and experimental dance pop. She seeks to advance the sound of contemporary music with the sounds of South Asia and, in turn, aims to bring a broader sound palette to the legacy of South Asian music.

Crosstown Arts | Thursday, April 6

Arrow Creative's Marketplace in Motion

As part of the Arts Build Communities grant program with The Tennessee Arts Commission and in partnership with ArtsMemphis, Marketplace in Motion brings vendors, artists, and makers from around the city together for an afternoon of shopping, connecting, and good times. Peruse products in the great outdoors this spring.

Loflin Yard | Saturday, April 8