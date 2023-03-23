× Expand photography courtesy Michele Yellin

The Red Barn at Agricenter International

Friday-Saturday, March 24-25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

I heard a rumor that’s been going around that AI is going to take over everyone’s jobs. But not me. I’m untouchable. I mean I took to ChatGPT to see if it could do my job for me and write this week’s “Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend” — not because I’m lazy, but because I am a dutiful journalist. (Okay, fine, maybe I was hoping to have this week off, but let’s keep that between you and me.) So I typed in: “What are five things I should do this weekend in Memphis?” And you know what Mr. GPT (or Ms. GPT? Mrs. GPT?) gave as answers? Graceland, Beale Street, all the usual things and places AI thinks of when it thinks of Memphis. And pfffft, that’s nothing compared to the five things I can prepare — I crafted a tailored weekend experience, not some vague, generic mumbo jumbo.

And part of that tailored experience I’ve crafted is, of course, the Memphis Area Master Gardeners’ Spring Fling Garden Show and Plant Sale. The Spring Fling includes educational seminars with regional and local experts on topics from sustainable landscaping to honey bees. Experts will also lead demonstrations on lasagna gardening, making salves from plants, making terrariums with carnivorous plants, and more. The group will also host a gardening photo exhibit and an informational booth on recycling. Plus, attendees can shop a 2,000+ plant sale, gently used garden items, artisanal crafts, and homemade treats. On Saturday, a Kid’s Corner will be host to a bunch of fun child-friendly activities.

Admission and parking are free. Learn more about the event including a schedule of speakers and demonstrations here.



Hutchison School, Wiener Theater

Friday, March 24, 7 – 8 p.m.

You know what else AI can’t do, besides my job? It can’t dance, and before you go on saying that I’m being presumptuous and rude, I asked GPT to confirm. The response: “As an AI language model, I don’t have a physical body, so I can’t dance.” Lame — that’s what I told GPT. And again, before you call me out for bullying, GPT said: “As an AI language model, I am not capable of feeling emotions or being affected by the things people say to me.” Which is also lame. Who wants to live in a world where you can’t be emotionally moved?

At this point I was tempted, out of pity, to invite AI to the next event on this list, you know, to feel something, to be moved by an artistic performance, but fear overcame me — that AI would be so moved and would channel its newfound emotions into something undesirable. So I’ll stick to just suggesting that you attend Company d’s performance this weekend.

Company d, a nationally recognized dance company, consists of local dancers with Down syndrome. This weekend, guest choreographers will join the show, inspired by the vibrant urban arts and murals of Memphis that will also be on display at the event. Proceeds for this event will support Company d’s programs. Tickets ($20) can be purchased here.

Agricenter International

Saturday – Sunday, March 25 – 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Since ChatGPT doesn’t have emotions, apparently, it doesn’t like or dislike anything, including Legos. “However, I can tell you that Lego is a popular toy brand that has been around since the 1930s and is enjoyed by people of all ages,” it told me. Thank you, ChatGPT, for that information that I definitely did not know before. (Do you understand sarcasm, ChatGPT? “Sarcasm is a type of verbal irony …” Oh lord, ChatGPT.)

To be fair to GPT, Lego is for all ages, and people of all ages are invited to the BrickUniverse Memphis Lego Fan Convention, where guests can meet with professional lego artists (yes, that’s a real career), build their own Lego creations, shop vintage Lego sets, and more. Read more about it here.

The convention will host two sessions on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. Tickets for each session cost $14.99 and can be purchased here. Children 3 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult.



Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ChatGPT claims to have no personal opinions or beliefs, but when I asked what animal it would be if it could be any animal, it said it would be a bird. “As a bird, I could experience the thrill of soaring through the skies, and I could observe the world from a bird’s-eye view,” it said. That doesn’t sound unbiased to me. It sounds like ChatGPT prefers birds over all over animals. Interesting, very interesting.

Anywho, if I were a bird, I too would appreciate that bird’s-eye view, especially if I were flying over the Brooks Plaza this weekend. That’s where Craig Thompson, Sumo, and Toonky Berry will recreate favorites from the Brooks’ collection with chalk. It’s sure to be a sight to behold. And you can do more than just behold it: You can add your own chalky masterpieces to the plaza alongside the professionals. Bring your own chalk or purchase some from the Brooks for $5. In between masterpieces, you can peruse the Brooks’ galleries inside for inspiration, dance to music by Shorty and the Grooves and DJ Siphne Aaye, eat food from Loaf at the MBMA Cafe and Parker’s Concessions, and enjoy art activities and face painting with Memphis Face Painting ($10).

The event is free with registration. Register here.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Sunday, March 26, 3 p.m.

I asked ChatGPT what it thought about Ann Patchett, but as you might have guessed, GPT said “I don’t have any personal preferences.” Okay, well, thanks for nothing. If only someone out there wanted to talk about Ann Patchett (who was recently awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Biden, by the way) and her lovely novels like The Dutch House and Bel Canto. Oh wait, there is more, thanks to the lovely folks at Tennessee Shakespeare Company, which is hosting an intimate hour of curated readings and scenes from Ann Patchett’s works, complete with discussions and a light cocktail or two.

Tickets ($15-$20) can be purchased here.