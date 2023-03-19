Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, hear Dr. Roberto Strongman discuss the latest exhibit at the Brooks Museum, stop by a local photographer's art opening, enjoy classical music over coffee and cookies, crack-up with comedian Preacher Lawson, and watch the drama unfold during "The African Mean Girls Play." Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Beyond the Peonies, by Harmonia Rosales, Oil on Canvas

Creolization in the Work of Harmonia Rosales

The Brooks' latest exhibit, Harmonia Rosales: Master Narrative, has received national attention and is a must-see. Afterward, plan to attend the upcoming talk with Dr. Roberto Strongman, who will discuss how Rosales’ work creates a relationship between acculturation and deculturation when combining classical European portraiture with Black mythologies.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, March 22

Leslie Young

Leslie Young’s "No Longer Never" Art Opening

Local artist and photographer Leslie Young started with a point-and-shoot camera as a journalist and subsequently moved to study photography. Over time and as digital photography quickly advanced, she found a new love for Instagram, capturing everything she could find. Her work observes life—the beautiful, decaying, and everything in between.

Off The Walls Arts | Friday, March 24

× Expand Iris Collective

Iris Collective Fellows Spring Concert

See grantees Iris Collective and Germantown Community Theatre come together for an exhilarating lunchtime performance. Hear musicians Pedro Maia and Marcin Arendt on violin, Lenny Schranze on viola, and Otávio Manzano Kavakama on cello as they take you on a journey through complexity, romanticism, drama, and even some jazz.

Germantown Community Theatre | Friday, March 24

Preacher Lawson

Preacher Lawson

Comedian Preacher Lawson, who has a tie to Memphis from his youth, has built a massive following on social media with his stand-up, MMA training, and even vegan cooking tips. He gained recognition in 2017 after making it to the final round of America's Got Talent and now performs his PG-rated comedy at venues across the nation.

GPAC | Saturday, March 25

Hattiloo Theatre

School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play

Ericka, a new student at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, captures the attention of the popular girls, becoming the ultimate threat to queen bee Paulina, who wants to win the Miss Global Universe pageant. Not only does Ericka attract new friends, but she also gains the interest of the pageant recruiter. This comedy showcases the many similarities and differences teenage girls face worldwide.

Hattiloo Theatre | Friday, March 24 - April 16