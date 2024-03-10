Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, try out a new craft during Spring Break, walk through a new gallery exhibition, experience the creative brilliance of playback theatre or a nostalgic children’s story on stage. Discover even more arts experiences around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× Expand A World Apart

A World Apart - Roger Allan Cleaves

This week kicks off the solo exhibition on view at Sheet Cake Gallery. Cleaves' paintings explore the multiverse of The Land of Forget Me Nots, “a home for the forgotten members of society and a place where the forgotten can rediscover their history,” drawing rich references from Afrofuturism, personal experiences, and contemporary culture.

Sheet Cake Gallery | Through April 27

× Expand Memphis Symphony Orchestra Community Performance

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Community Performance

Usher in Spring with an afternoon of delightful music! Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s community ensemble will perform a free concert the Hillwood at Davies Manor Historic Site.

Davies Manor | March 10

× Expand Memphis Matters

Memphis Matters

Through the words, movement, and music of a Memphis Matters show, the tellers, Ensemble, and audience share connection and dialogue through theatre that unites art and social change. An audience member will share a spontaneous reflection, moment, or story, which Playback Memphis’ Ensemble plays back, reenacting the teller’s story with care, creativity, and compassion.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | March 13

× Expand You're a Good Man Charlie Brown

You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown

Experience the magic of childhood and beloved Peanuts gang in this Tony Award-winning, hilarious and heartwarming musical for all ages. Join Charlie Brown and his friends as they navigate the ups and downs of growing up, set to a timeless and catchy score.

Circuit Playhouse | Beginning March 15

× Expand Arrow Creative Spring Break Camp

Spring Break Camp: Arts Immersion

Introduce the mini-maker in your life to crafts and techniques, including Drawing 101, Marbling, Clay Creations, Block Printing, and Tie Dye. Whether you join for the full week or daily drop-ins, each day’s theme will lead makers through an artistic piece to take home.

Arrow Creative | March 11 - 15