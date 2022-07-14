Five Things to Do in Memphis This Weekend — July 15-17

× Expand photograph courtesy elmwood cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Friday, July 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Forgive me if I sound a little groggy today. I did not sleep well last night, had a terrible dream about the ghost in my house. Gunther. He lives in the large brass mirror in our hallway, but I believe last night he escaped the confines of the speckled glass that holds him, all to taunt my poor dog into growling at the dark corner of my bedroom and to invade my nightmares. And yes, someone like dreamdictionary.org might say that seeing a ghost in your dream means that a part of your life is being haunted by the past, but I know I’m being haunted in the present. Have you ever been haunted? It’s chaotic, even when your ghost is most likely a friendly one.

If anyone is to know anything about ghosts, my money would be on the folks at Elmwood Cemetery, and as luck would have it, they’re having a special presentation this weekend on everything ghosty. Sure, they’ve remained pretty silent and cynical on the subject, but they’re ready to talk about the fascinating history of spiritualism in the United States and how it ties into the abolitionist, temperance, and suffrage movements. Ghost photography, séance, and more will be illuminated, and beverages and snacks will be provided. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. If you can’t make this weekend’s presentation, the cemetery is hosting another on July 29.

photograph courtesy museum of science & history

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Friday, July 15, 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

I don’t know whether to just accept Gunther as a third roommate (one who doesn’t pay rent) or to come up with some kind of contraption to get rid of him. But I’m not a scientist nor do I fool with ouija boards, so it looks like acceptance is the path I got to take. Of course, acceptance is the final stage of grief, and I don’t think Gunther has gotten past the first stage, denial, so that means I have a one-up on him. But getting drunk on self-righteousness and power is not a solution — you know what is, though? Alcohol, chemically speaking. Just ask the Blue Suede Sisters, who know a thing or two about the chemistry of a good time, something that I’m sure Gunther could use a dose of. Maybe a large enough dose will encourage him to move on to the party of a lifetime — or should I say the party of an afterlifetime.

This weekend, the drag nuns are hosting two sessions of their Cocktails & Chemistry soiree, where guests can purchase drinks from the cash bar and mingle with the Sisters before performing science experiments downstairs with Sister Kat Ion. Guests are encouraged to bring a lab partner or one will be assigned.

Tickets ($25) can be purchased online. Session A begins at 6 p.m., and Session B begins at 8 p.m. This event is 21+ and will reoccur on August 19 and September 16.

× Expand photograph courtesy anthony sims Anthony Sims, King, 2022, digital illustration on flatscreen monitor

Memphis Brooks Museum, 1934 Poplar

On display through September 11

Does anyone know how time operates if you’re a ghost? Like, does your concept of time change? Can you see the past, present, and future all at once? I’ve tried googling it, but Google seems more gung ho on asking the question if ghosts exist which obviously they do, so the question really should be: What are you covering up, Google? And for whom? Surely, not on Gunther’s behalf, or is Gunther the mastermind behind it all? Living in the wires, living in the cloud. Is Gunther the reason why we have NFTs? Oh, boy, I better hush up on my conspiracy theories before Gunther silences me once and for all.

In the meantime, to show our appreciation for Gunther and the art he may or may not have inspired, let’s all shuffle down to the Brooks where the museum’s latest exhibition focuses on digital art created in Memphis. This weekend, the Brooks is hosting two artists’ panels. Friday, July 15, 6 p.m., the Artists’ Talk: Art in the Digital Age, featuring Karl Erickson, Coe Lapossy, and Sarai Payne, will touch on what it means to be an artist in our hyper-digitized world. This talk is free and open to the public; register here. Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m., NFTs: Beyond Boom or Bust will feature Kenneth Wayne Alexander II, Anthony Sims, and Tam Gryn and will respond to the NFT boom in the art world. This talk is free with admission; register here.

× Expand photograph by Ekundayo Bandele

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Performances through August 7

Sometimes, I hope Gunther will turn into a trusty sidekick like Casper the friendly ghost, or I’d even settle if Gunther was more of a Ghost of Christmas Future situation with wisdom to share. But Gunther is just there, lurking in the mirror. Maybe he’s shy, maybe he’s a creep, maybe he’s a shy creep, I’ll never know. If only he’d reveal himself and open up a bit more, even if it’s just a teeny-tiny bit more. I promise I won’t expect a scenario like Five Guys Named Moe, though it would be nice. Oh, what’s Five Guys Named Moe? you ask. Well, well, well, it’s a play about Nomax, who’s all heartbroken and listening to the radio, when five guys named Moe appear out of that very radio to encourage Nomax to turn his life around.

Set to Louis Jordan’s iconic rhythm and blues and jazz score, Five Guys Named Moe opens this weekend at Hattiloo Theatre, with performances Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. through August 7. Tickets ($30) can be purchased here.

× Expand Photograph courtesy Steve Mann Thomas Campbell, Sequence, 2022. Blackened steel. Artwork courtesy of the Artist.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum

Saturday, July 16th, 3-5 p.m.

Gunther has jury duty according to my mail. Don’t worry, I didn’t open mail that isn’t mine! I know that’s a federal crime, and quite frankly, I’m more afraid of offending Gunther’s privacy than I am of offending the United States government. Regardless, whether or not his jury summons is opened, Gunther has been summoned, and I hate to be the one to break the news to the justice system that the only way to summon Gunther is with a seance and I don’t know what family business of seance practitioners has the chutzpah to deal with the most stubborn ghost I’ve ever met. We’d need a ghost whisperer who approaches their ghost like a steelworker approaches a hunk of metal, ready to grit and grind until the medium forms the shape they want.

For a visual of what I mean by going at a hunk of metal until it acts nice, check out the “Thomas Campbell: Corollary” at the Metal Museum. A fifth-generation steelworker, Campbell, writes the Metal Museum, “seeks to honor his familial traditions by drawing on the technical skills, industrial aesthetic, and processes that have driven functional steel fabrication for decades. His devotion to detail, a thoroughly developed understanding of material, and an eagerness to push boundaries in both form and function bring precision and presence to his art.”

This weekend is your last chance to see the exhibition, and Campbell will be in Memphis for an artist talk at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. RSVP to the closing reception here. Public reception attendees are asked to make a pay-what-you-can donation.