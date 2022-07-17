Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Listen to local musicians, rock out with Five Guys Named Moe, watch the best of children’s cinema, and become a doll fashion designer this week in Memphis. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Lana J.

Raised in the blues and bluff of Memphis, this Stax Music Academy alum is ready to share her soulful sound. Presented by Crosstown Arts, listen to Lana. J’s debut project at the Green Room this Sunday.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

July 17

× Expand Hattiloo Theatre

Nomax is broke and heartbroken when five guys named Moe appear out of his radio to help him turn his life around. Get your tickets to see this energetic musical set to Louis Jordan’s classic jazzy score.

Hattiloo Theatre

Through August 7

× Expand Indie Memphis

Tired of watching the same kid’s movies on repeat? Bring the kids to this miniature film festival featuring the best of children’s cinema. Co-presented by Indie Memphis, Crosstown Arts, and Like You: Mindfulness for Kids, this pay-what-you-can event is sure to entertain you and your kids.

Crosstown Arts

July 20

× Expand Frank Chin

If you’re already dreaming of your weekend plans, add this free festival to your calendar. Head to the Overton Park Shell for three days of unity, collaboration, and community with local artists and musicians.

Overton Park Shell

July 22-24

× Expand Arrow Creative

Calling all little fashionistas! Put your sewing skills to the test and learn to sew a swing dress for your doll in this two-hour beginner sewing class.