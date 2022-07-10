Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Get crafty with polymer clay, experience inter-dimensional artwork, meet The Smartest Man in the World, and practice your bilingual acting skills this week around town. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' calendar of events.

Bill Simmers

Take a trip to the theater to see the first show in Playhouse on the Square’s 54th season! Described as an ancient Greek tragedy with modern laughs, watch Shanktown’s world premiere with Memphis theatre veterans and new-to-town performers.

TheatreWorks

July 10-July 24

Arrow Creative

You don’t need a green thumb to enjoy these houseplants! Get crafty and add some houseplant earrings, necklaces, or keychains to your collection with this two-hour beginners class in polymer clay. No prior experience is needed — just bring a friend, drinks, snacks, and your creativity!

Arrow Creative

July 13

Kenneth Wayne Alexander II, Tower of Babel, 2021

Let local art take you out of this world! Visit the Another Dimension: Digital Art in Memphis exhibit and hear from artists Karl Erickson, Coe Lapossy, and Sarai Payne about what it means to be an artist in the hyper-digitalized world.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

July 15

Juicy Mike J

Michael Jasud is The Smartest Man in the World. Crosstown Arts presents this Memphis-based singer-songwriter known for his unconventional arrangements and unique melody. Listen to his latest songs and explore relationships, technology, pop culture, and trauma through a millennial lens of postmodern existential dread.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

July 15

Dixon Memphis

Practice your acting skills and your Español at this free family theater workshop! Join Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Company at the Dixon for a day of fun, learning, and the good kind of family drama.