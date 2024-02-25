Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, experience artists’ personal stories and truths through their craft, whether original or reimagined melodies, paintings and sculptures, or the big screen. Discover even more arts events around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

“Iliumpta”

Experience the latest works of visual art by Michael Roy, AKA Birdcap, who grew up near the bayous of Southern Mississippi. In the past decade, Birdcap’s career as a muralist has spanned continents, but the artist’s work is a product of the South, both a love letter to the region he calls home and a challenge to its problems.

Crosstown Arts | Through April 28

Gallery Evenings at The Memphian

Discover captivating art by local creators this season at The Memphian. This month, join featured Memphian artist Nate Renner for a Gallery Evening over refreshments from the Complicated Pilgrim.

The Memphian Hotel | February 25

University Symphonic Band presents “On This Bright Morning”

Celebrate the new year's possibilities with a powerful performance of David Maslanka's "On This Bright Morning,” which promises to captivate audiences with its expressive melodies, rich harmonies, and profound musical depth.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | February 27

Storyfest 2024

A one-night-only event showcasing young voices from across Memphis. Students at Middle College High School have collaborated with the Orpheum Theatre Group to share their stories through original theatrical performances.

Halloran Centre | February 28

Indie Memphis Screening: PERFECT DAYS

Indie Memphis presents a screening of Wim Wenders' latest Academy Award-nominated film “Perfect Days.” Through unexpected encounters, Hirayama, a toilet cleaner in Tokyo, reflects on finding beauty in the world.

Malco Studio on the Square | February 28

Stray Cats' Lee Rocker

After headlining worldwide, Buckman is thrilled to welcome Rockabilly legend and Grammy-nominated Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker to Memphis.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | March 1