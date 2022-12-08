Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy woodruff-fontaine house museum

Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum

Friday, December 9, 6 – 8 p.m.

I want a time machine for Christmas. Only a time machine will do. I don’t want a doll, no dinky Tinkertoy. I want a time machine to take me to the days of yore. But Mom says the technology isn't there yet, so she said that she’d bring me to the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum. Which certainly isn't a bummer, but still it’s no time machine.

But if you’re okay with a time machine substitute, the Woodruff-Fontaine Mansion is where it’s at, especially this weekend as guests can celebrate Victorian Christmas customs among holiday splendor for a Yuletide open house, free and open to the public.

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

I want a fiesta for Christmas. I don’t think Santa Claus will mind, do you? Just drop me off at the Dixon. That’s the easy thing to do, thanks to Cazateatro Bilingual Theater Group, Opera Memphis, and the Dixon. At this Christmas fiesta, visitors can enjoy Christmas traditions of Latin American and the Caribbean while learning about parrandas, posadas, and piñatas and enjoying music in Spanish, Latin food, crafts, and activities. Admission is free.

David Lusk Gallery

Saturday, December 10, noon – 3 p.m.

I can see me, now, on Christmas morning, creeping down the stairs. Oh, what a surprise when I open my eyes to see Maysey Craddock standing there. Wait, no one needs to wait til Christmas morning to see Craddock. All you gotta do is show up at David Lusk Gallery this Saturday for her artist talk on her gouache paintings on stitched paper of ephemeral landscapes, examining the growth and decay along the Alabama Gulf Coast. “once a river, once a sea” will be on display through December 23.

Cannon Center For the Performing Arts

Saturday, December 10, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

I want a bit of magic for Christmas. Only a bit of magic will do. And I’m not talking card tricks or pulling bunnies out of a hat. I want that good, good Christmas magic — the stuff of Hallmark movies. And by the title of the show itself, Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Magic of Memphis is sure to bring a twinkle to many an eye, with a continuous collage of Memphis performing groups taking part in a nonstop light and music show. Get ready to ooh and ahh at either (or both!) shows this Saturday. Purchase tickets ($17-$50) online.

FedExForum

Saturday, December 10, 7 p.m.

I want to see Pentatonix for Christmas. Do you want to see Pentatonix, too? And if you don’t know who Pentatonix is, oh my, you’ll be in for a treat of a concert with this Grammy-winning and platinum-selling recording a capella group. Even my mom will vouch for them, and if that’s not a review that convinces you, let me remind you that my mom doesn’t sugarcoat anything. So trust me and my mom, and get yourself a ticket or two online.