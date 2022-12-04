Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Consider this your handy-dandy ArtsWeek event guide. ArtsWeek, December 3-11, is a week-long celebration showcasing Memphis’ dynamic, diverse collection of artists and arts organizations, spotlighting the significance of art to Memphis’ world-renowned cultural vitality. Attend highly anticipated performances and arts experiences from dozens of ArtsMemphis grantees this week.

Featured Event:

ArtsWeek Food Truck Thursday featuring Young Actors Guild, WYXR, SubRoy Movement, and Opera Memphis

Thursday, December 8

Court Square Park

Art Garden Holiday Market

Carpenter Art Garden

Monday, December 5 - 8

Peter and the Starcatcher

Germantown Community Theatre

Friday, December 9 - 18

Christmas Fiesta

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Saturday, December 10

Fame: The Musical by Young Actors Guild

Crosstown Theatre

Saturday, December 10

Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Magic of Memphis!

The Cannon Center

Saturday, December 10

I Dwell in Possibility: Emily Dickinson Emerges

Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Through December 11

Navidad Spectacular!

Evergreen Theatre

Through December 11

Velveteen Rabbit: The Musical

Hattiloo Theatre

Through December 18

The Wizard of Oz

Playhouse on the Square

Through December 22

Who’s Holiday!

The Circuit Playhouse

Through December 22

Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School

The Circuit Playhouse

Through December 22

A Christmas Carol

Theatre Memphis

Friday, December 2 - 23

Exhibitions

Visit current exhibits from Brooks Museum, Crosstown Arts, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Metal Museum, and more—all listed on ArtsMemphis’ website.