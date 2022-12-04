Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Consider this your handy-dandy ArtsWeek event guide. ArtsWeek, December 3-11, is a week-long celebration showcasing Memphis’ dynamic, diverse collection of artists and arts organizations, spotlighting the significance of art to Memphis’ world-renowned cultural vitality. Attend highly anticipated performances and arts experiences from dozens of ArtsMemphis grantees this week.
Featured Event:
ArtsWeek Food Truck Thursday featuring Young Actors Guild, WYXR, SubRoy Movement, and Opera Memphis
Thursday, December 8
Court Square Park
Carpenter Art Garden
Monday, December 5 - 8
Germantown Community Theatre
Friday, December 9 - 18
Dixon Gallery & Gardens
Saturday, December 10
Fame: The Musical by Young Actors Guild
Crosstown Theatre
Saturday, December 10
Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Magic of Memphis!
The Cannon Center
Saturday, December 10
I Dwell in Possibility: Emily Dickinson Emerges
Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Through December 11
Evergreen Theatre
Through December 11
Hattiloo Theatre
Through December 18
Playhouse on the Square
Through December 22
The Circuit Playhouse
Through December 22
Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School
The Circuit Playhouse
Through December 22
Theatre Memphis
Friday, December 2 - 23
Visit current exhibits from Brooks Museum, Crosstown Arts, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Metal Museum, and more—all listed on ArtsMemphis’ website.