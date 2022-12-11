Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Carols, carols, and more carols await you this week! Hear your favorite classics covered by local singers, catch the Sugar Plum Fairy as she takes the stage, or find some mindfulness in this week's guide. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Christmas with Memphis ChoralArts

All four Memphis ChoralArts ensembles—Memphis Men’s Chorale, Memphis Women’s Chorale, Memphis Children's Chorale, and Memphis Youth Chorale—will perform diverse selections of your favorite carols at this beautiful, old church in downtown Memphis. Enjoy a carol sing-a-long and reception afterward.

St. Peter Catholic Church | Monday, December 12

Carols of the Victorians

An evening of festivities awaits you at this Memphis gem. Enjoy Victorian-Age carols, refreshments, local lore, and even some sing-alongs at this nostalgic event that will warm your heart.

Elmwood Cemetery | Tuesday, December 13

Kortland Whalum

Known for local productions like The Wiz, AIDA, Raisin, and Porgy&Bess at the Hattiloo Theatre and CATS, Hello, Dolly!, and Guys & Dolls at Theatre Memphis, Whalum brings a unique niche of soft jazz and R&B to the stage in everything he performs. See Whalum cover some of his favorite holiday tunes and original material in The Green Room.

Crosstown Arts | Thursday, December 15

Ballet Memphis’ Nutcracker

See the magic return to the stage when Clara and her beloved Nutcracker take a midnight adventure to the Land of Sweets. Live music from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra enhances the experience as all your favorite characters dazzle on the stage.

Orpheum Theatre | Friday, December 16 - 18

Tis the Season to De-Stress!

Handle holiday stress by turning to the arts! Creative arts and self-care come together in a variety of activities, movements, mindfulness, and more during this free event. Visitors will head home for the holidays with a handful of tools to make it the best year yet.

Arkwings Foundation | Saturday, December 17