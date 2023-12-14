Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy memphis zoo

Memphis Zoo

Select nights through January 6, 2024

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of the holiday season as Truist Zoo Lights returns to Memphis Zoo. It’s a holiday tradition that’s been going on for years, so I doubt you need me to tell you more. But if you need more information the zoo’s website is where it’s at, and it’s also where you can purchase tickets ($14-$19).

× Expand photography courtesy mosh

Museum of Science & History

Through December 31

MoSH has yet another Memphis holiday tradition — this one with a forest of sparkling, awe-inspiring trees decorated by professional designers, individuals, and local organizations. Watch with excitement as miniature trains twist and turn throughout a snow-covered village. Tickets can be purchased here. Adult: $7/adults, $6/seniors, and $6/children (3-12). Proceeds benefit Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

× Expand Amy Hutcheson | A Glimpse Around the Corner | oil on canvas | 24 x 18

L Ross Gallery

Friday, December 15, 6-8 p.m.

L Ross Gallery is bringing on the holiday spirit with a group show of its artists’ new works, featuring pieces by Carol Adamec, Alisa Free, Matthew Hasty, Amy Hutcheson, Kelly Ludwig, Laurel Lukaszewski, Jeni Stallings, Niles Wallace, and more. You can look, or if you fall in love, you can bring a piece home with you. The show will be on display through December 23.

× Expand Photography by Jerry Wang on Unsplash

IKEA

Saturday, December 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Sunday, December 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Give back this season by gifting a new, unwrapped toy(s) or cash/check donation to Porter-Leath’s Toy Truck. Since 2000, Porter-Leath has been rolling out its annual Toy Truck to collect toys for more than 2,000 preschool children in the Memphis area. This weekend is your last chance to bring puzzles, dolls, balls, blocks and other toys that promote early childhood learning. Visit the Porter-Leath’s Toy Ideas page for toy ideas. You can also donate online at here.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis animal services

Memphis Animal Services

Saturday, December 16, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Santy Claws has been making a list and checking it twice, and wouldn’t you know, all the kitties and pups at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) have been put on the nice list. With so many good boys and girls at the shelter, MAS has no choice but to host their third annual 12 Hours of Christmas Adoption Event.

For the event, the shelter will extend their normal hours and will waive all adoption fees, which typically range from $20 to $80. All adoptions at MAS, regardless of adoption fee, include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar, leash, customized ID tag, and heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs). This Saturday, every adopted dog and cat will go home with a $50 pet supply store gift card and a gift from under the Christmas tree (while supplies last). Hot chocolate will be available for human guests, and adopters can take their first family photo in front of a holiday backdrop.

A list of MAS’ currently adoptable dogs and cats can be found here.