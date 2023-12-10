Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Hear incredible choral holiday music, see unique watercolors, witness Iris Collective musician ThatCelloGuy, get into the holiday spirit with the Stax Museum, and become enchanted by The Nutcracker all this week. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Memphis Choral Arts - Caroline Johnson

Christmas with Memphis ChoralArts

Enjoy a festive evening of excellent choral music at this annual holiday celebration, showcasing the many talents of all Memphis ChoralArts ensembles. There will be joyous melodies of familiar carols, captivating new music, a heartwarming carol sing-a-long, and more. With free admission, this night promises to be magical.

St. Peter Catholic Church | Monday, December 11

× Expand Dr. John Cannon

Artist's Reception: Watercolors by Dr. John Cannon

See the remarkable works of Dr. John Cannon, a retired dentist turned talented watercolor painter, at this special opening reception. Studying with longtime Memphis College of Art instructor Fred Rawlinson, Dr. Cannon's paintings are a testament to his unique style characterized by bold and vibrant use of color, which brings life and vibrancy to his subjects.

Lois Ruleman Gallery at Church Health | Wednesday, December 13

× Expand Iris Collective

Iris Small Business Series: Cremaine Booker

Discover Café Noir, a blend of bookstore, coffee shop, and inviting community space championing works by Black, PoC, and LGBTQ+ authors. Help kick-off their Small Business Series with Iris Collective musician Cremaine Booker, aka ThatCelloGuy, who serves as principal cello for the Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra and Jackson Symphony Orchestra and has played with the likes of Hans Zimmer and Jewel, among others.

Cafe Noir | Thursday, December 14

× Expand Stax Museum

Stax Museum Holiday Party: In the Christmas Spirit with Music by The MD's

Get festive at the Stax Museum's Annual Holiday Concert with The MDs, holiday crafts, Soul & Spirits Brewery's handcrafted beers, and more! While you're there, get your copy of Written in Their Soul, a project spotlighting Stax Records songwriters, and support the preservation of R&B through music education.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Thursday, December 14

× Expand Ballet Memphis

Ballet Memphis: The Nutcracker

Join Ballet Memphis for a refreshed Nutcracker experience! With nearly 40 years of tradition, this season brings a captivating evolution in set and costume design. Immerse yourself in the enchanting story of a young girl's adventure in confectionary dreamland, and relish in the familiar charm with delightful surprises.

Orpheum Theatre | December 15-17