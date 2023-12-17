Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

As the flurry of the holidays comes to a head, the Memphis arts scene continues to carry creative inspiration and delight. From family-friendly Christmas stories to introspective art exhibits, the sounds and sights of the holiday season have arrived. Discover more at the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Memphis Brooks Museum of Art / Thomas Jackson, “Chaotic Equilibrium”

Thomas Jackson: Chaotic Equilibrium

Now on view, the works of Thomas Jackson, a Pennsylvania-based artist, harness fabric and wind to create ethereal works of art that combine the essences and simultaneously blur the boundaries between landscape photography, kinetic art, and sculpture.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | On View

× Expand Orpheum Theatre / “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer - November 2021

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Catch one of three showtimes of the beloved holiday classic with a musical cast featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, and, of course, Rudolph. The adventure speaks to the misfit in all of us.

The Orpheum Theatre | December 19

× Expand Memphis Symphony Orchestra Presents Handel's Messiah DSC03544

Memphis Symphony Orchestra Presents Handel's Messiah

A can’t-miss holiday event showcasing the miraculous Handel's Messiah and Maestro Moody's devotion to this beloved Oratorio.

Multiple Locations | December 19 - 21

× Expand Dixon Gallery Munch and Learn / Julie Niekrasz

Munch and Learn: Julie Niekrasz

Join Julie Niekrasz, Ballet Memphis’ Rehearsal Director and Dance for Parkinson’s Instructor, to enjoy lunch from Park + Cherry and learn about finding joy through movement.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | December 20

× Expand Germantown Community Theatre

One Man's Christmas Carol

Back by popular demand, Marques Brown's Ostrander-nominated original adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a one-hour uplifting portrayal of the most legendary tale of the holiday season.

Germantown Community Theatre | December 21 - 22