Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Have a magical night at The Prom, hear impressive anecdotes from a glass curator, immerse yourself in the soulful spirit of New Orleans jazz, hear from the creative pros, and support your local indie youth filmmakers. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

The Prom

A group of Broadway stars saves the day when a student is denied the chance to bring her girlfriend to the prom. What unfolds is a magical night that sparks a powerful message: embrace our loved ones and truly get to know them. Let love and understanding take center stage. Please note: Playhouse on the Square will host a "Pay What You Can" Performance on Thursday, August 24.

Playhouse on the Square | Through September 17

Growing up in the Glass City: Reflections from a Glass Curator on the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art’s Collection

Have you ever wondered how to become a glass curator? Engage in an enchanting chat with Kelly Conway—born in Toledo, Ohio's "Glass City"—as she takes us on a journey of her life. From shaping the mesmerizing Tiffany's Glass Mosaics exhibition at The Corning Museum of Glass to revitalizing glass collections at the Chrysler Museum of Art, her passion knows no bounds.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Wednesday, August 23

Sunny Side Jazz Band

Let the timeless sounds of music legends like Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Nat King Cole, and Fats Waller take you on a journey with Sunny Side! Immerse yourself in the soulful spirit of New Orleans jazz as Sunny Side brings you a complete ensemble featuring harmonious melodies, a grooving rhythm section, and a charismatic vocalist and dancer. Dance along and join in the harmonies.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts | Wednesday, August 23

The Business of Creativity: Creative Success Stories

Ready to fuel your creativity? Join Arrow Creative for their 10-part Creative Entrepreneur Workshop series kickoff! This month, Ali Manning and Whitney Winkler grace the panel, with the amazing Marcella Simien leading the discussion on their creative triumphs. Gain valuable insights and game-changing strategies from these incredible entrepreneurs as they delve into their creative journeys, inspiration, challenges, and triumphant victories.

Arrow Creative | Thursday, August 24

Indie Memphis Youth Film Fest

The 8th annual Youth Film Fest is back in action. Immerse yourself in a full day of creativity with captivating filmmaking workshops and inspirational screenings of short films created by students locally and globally. Featured workshops include writing for film and tv, jobs in film, acting, camera and lighting skills, directing, and visual effects. All screenings and workshops are completely FREE of charge to students in grades 7th - 12th.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | Saturday, August 26