Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Tom Hermans on Unsplash

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

Friday-Sunday, April 21–23

If you missed out on celebrating the feast day of St. Valentine back in February, who cares? But if you miss out on celebrating the feast day of St. George this Sunday, I will care because St. George’s Day is wayyyyyy better than Valentine’s Day, especially if you live in Barcelona, where it’s customary to give a loved one a book and a rose in honor of the day. I couldn’t tell you exactly how this tradition came about, but I suggest that we bring this tradition to Memphis because it’s freakin’ awesome — and fairly easy to accomplish. And as it so happens the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale is this weekend, making it a perfect stop to get your loved one a book or two (or a whole bag of them) at bargain prices. While you’re at it you might as well shop for yourself as thousands of gently used books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, and vinyl records will be on sale.

The sale opens to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and will remain open on Saturday at 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday will mark the ever-popular bag sale where you can take home a bag of books for just $6.

Crosstown Theater | Overton Park Shell

Friday-Saturday, April 21–22, 4–9:30 p.m.

Uh, so despite my excitement for St. George’s Day, I’m a little uneasy about it now that I’ve gone down a rabbit hole on Wikipedia. Apparently, according to the Eastern Orthodox tradition, evil beings — like vampires and witches, you know the things that go bump in the night — try to harness all the evil power they can between the midnight before and the dawn of the St. George’s Day, so it’s not recommended to go outside then. Dun … dun … dun … On the bright side, though, it looks like the Eastern Orthodox tradition celebrates St. George’s Day on May 5th, so we have time before all hell breaks loose.

Until then, we might as well party like St. George would’ve wanted — or maybe he wouldn’t have wanted that — I don’t know much about St. George, to be honest. I guess if he wanted us to party, he’d suggest heading over to Mempho’s Shell Daze Music Festival. With bluegrass, blues, folk music, and everything in between, the two-day music event has a fantastic lineup: Southern Avenue Neal, Francis, and Paul Thorn on Friday at Crosstown Theater; Trampled By Turtles, Leftover Salmon, and Bailey Bigger on Saturday at the Overton Park Shell.

General admission tickets can be purchased here and cost $75 for a two-day pass, $40 for Friday, and $55 for Saturday. More information on the festival can be found here.

× Expand photography courtesy arkwings

Arkwings

Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

According to legend, St. George was a soldier in the Roman army who killed a dragon and saved a princess, and according to my common sense, it sounds like someone had quite an expansive imagination when coming up with that one. But, hey, nothing’s wrong with a little imagination and a little creativity. In fact, it’s quite good for you — at least according to the Frayser nonprofit Arkwings, which promotes healing through the arts with events like the one they’re hosting this weekend, the Caza de Arte Cultural Exhibit & Festival.

The festival will feature a Latino art exhibit, artisan vendors, food trucks, art-making stations hosted by local arts organizations, live metal-smithing with the Mobile Memphis Metal Museum, an art hunt with mini masterpieces for attendees to find on the campus and take home, and performances by Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, New Ballet Ensemble, Opera Memphis, and Danza Mexica Atlachinolli. Admission is free. Find out more about the event here.

× Expand Photography Courtesy MAS Hollywood Feed treated MAS’ senior dogs to spa days, complete with baths, grooming, and nail painting. Pictured here is calm and gentle 7-year-old Bets, ready for prom after some much-needed pampering. (Photo: Courtesy MAS)

Memphis Animal Services

Saturday, April 22, 5–8 p.m.

In the depths of the internet, I discovered that St. George’s favorite color (allegedly) was blue, so WikiHow says that you should wear your best blue if you want to celebrate St. George (or if you’re too lazy to buy a book and a rose). But I say, where better to wear your best blue (or pink or green or yellow, frankly I don’t trust the internet on this one) than to Memphis Animal Services’ Senior Prom? You gotta dress to impress at this ’90s-themed prom because these eligible dates — senior dogs and cats — are hot commodities looking for someone to take them home.

As with any good prom, there will be cheesy photo opportunities, slow dances with dates who have two left feet (and two right feet), a cake for dogs (plus some human refreshments), and, of course, a doggy prom king and queen for whom everyone will vote.

For the event, which is in partnership with Hollywood Feed, all seniors — cats and dogs — will have their adoption fees covered by “Fairy Godparents” and will go home with a new adopter package from Hollywood Feed, including 20 percent off their first purchase, a free bag of NutriSource or Country Naturals pet food, and $5 off a customized Pet ID tag. Find out more about the Senior Prom here.

× Expand photography courtesy friends of george's

The Evergreen Theatre

Performances through Saturday, April 22

Here’s a fun fact that holds up better than St. George’s favorite color being blue: Good ol’ William Shakespeare was born and died on the same day as St. George’s Day (April 23rd). That being said, it’s fitting that you spend your weekend taking in some performing arts on par with the works of Shakespeare, and you know Shakespeare would appreciate a good old-fashioned drag show. Thankfully, Friends of George’s has you covered with its production of Drag Rocks, which promises to be an unforgettable time filled with rock-inspired comedy and drag. The variety show will have you laughing with sketches, live entertainment, and fantastic performances from some of your favorite Memphis entertainers. You won’t want to miss it, so get your tickets ($27) here.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8 p.m.