Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis April 21-27 April 14-20 - 1

Did you know that April is National Stress Awareness Month? There are numerous ways to combat stress this week - unwind with live musical performances, find inspiration through personal reflection, or explore new works of art. Discover even more happenings around Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 4 Expand University Opera presents Don Giovanni × 2 of 4 Expand Echoes of Angels - A Live Performance in the Moss Gallery × 3 of 4 Expand ABSTRAX ART EXHIBIT featuring Genna Denise × 4 of 4 Expand Jeff Hulett and the Hand Me Downs Prev Next

University Opera presents Don Giovanni

Reimagined in 1950 London, Don Giovanni tells a classic tale of seduction and revenge, and is regarded as one of Mozart’s finest works. Prior to the performance, the “Between the Notes” lecture will highlight important points in the story and score. The lecture is free with a performance ticket.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | April 21

Echoes of Angels: A Live Performance in the Moss Gallery

Enjoy an intimate and immersive arts experience with Iris Collective, featuring performances by violinist Pedro Maia and cellist Otávia Manzano Kavakama. Held among some of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Arts’ finest treasures, this concert will take you from primary church music to early classical music,

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art - Moss Gallery | April 21

The Wellness of Words: A Guided Writing Experience

This free session will guide participants through recognizing signs of stress, examining responses to it, and exploring healthy coping mechanisms through the written word. No writing experience is required. Food will be sold at the Dos Hermanos Kitchen.

Cossitt Library | April 23

ABSTRAX ART EXHIBIT featuring Genna Denise Artist Reception

Meet Abstract artist Genna Denise and explore two floors of her work in the “Tell Me What You See” installation.. A native Memphian, Genna’s vibrant works are featured in collections across the country. Complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. This exhibition runs through May 24.

Serendipity Labs Memphis | April 25, 5:00 - 7:00pm

Jeff Hulett and the Hand Me Downs

Join longtime local favorite Jeff Hulett and the Hand Me Downs for an evening of rich musical storytelling. A proficient and versatile songwriter and musician, Hulett puts his own mark on the “Memphis Sound.” Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

April 25 at 7:30pm | Crosstown Arts Green Room