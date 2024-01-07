Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Set your creative vision for 2024, experience the art of spoken word, enjoy immersive music in a museum, and experience never-before-seen theatre works this week in Memphis. Discover more at ARTSmemphis event calendar.

× Expand Derrek Barnes Conversation at Novel

Derrick Barnes in Conversation with Trey Draper: Who Got Game?: Basketball

Author Derrick Barnes, who penned Who Got Game?: Basketball, joins renowned sports coach and leadership consultant Trey Draper for a conversation about a middle-grade celebration of the people and stories that helped shape the game of basketball, from unsung pioneers to unforgettable moments of the game.

Novel Memphis | January 8

× Expand The 901 Poetry Open Mic

The 901 Poetry Open Mic

Planned by Perform901 and in partnership with the Hi-Tone Cafe, the 901 Poetry Open Mic is to spotlight Memphis’ poetry, spoken word and performing arts community in a passionate, supportive and collaborative manner.

The Hi-Tone Café | January 8

× Expand Iris Collective

Iris Collective at The Brooks

From Mozart to Beethoven, enjoy classical string quartet compositions by Iris Collective in the Brooks Museum galleries. These musicians have crafted an immersive visual and auditory arts experience, beginning with a reception in the Brooks Cafe at 5 pm and a performance in the Schering-Plough Gallery at 6.

Brooks Museum of Art | January 10

× Expand New Works by TheWorks Presents Greater Illinois

New Works by TheWorks Presents: Greater Illinois

One of the 2022 NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition Winners, Greater Illinois tackles themes of intersectionality and human impacts of an oppressive regime. This world premier by Steven Strafford showcases that understanding the other side and finding unity are the solution to battling ignorance. The NewWorks@TheWorks Playwriting Competition was established in 2013 to cultivate new and original theatre.

Playhouse on the Square | January 12-28

× Expand Vision Board Party with Kifani Press

Set Your Vision: Vision Board Party with Kifani Press

Combining words, pictures, textures, vision boards can not only express 2024 intentions but also creativity. Perfect for all ages, learn collage techniques to create personal works of art, which you will take home with you.

Arrow Creative | January 13