COGIC Returns

The Church of God in Christ (COGIC) will returns its Holy Convocation to Memphis in 2021, church officials announced Tuesday.

The church is still headquartered in Memphis, at Mason Temple. But leaders moved its big annual convention to St. Louis in 2010, a move that removed the gathering’s thousands of visitors from Memphis each year.

The convocation will return in 2021 and stay through at least 2023, church officials said. The move comes after a vote of Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake, Sr., the General Board, and the General Assembly, the legislative body of COGIC.

“The city of Memphis has special significance in the spiritual and cultural life of COGIC and we are pleased to return to the place of our origin,” Blake said in a statement.