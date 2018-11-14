Memphis 901 FC Player Update

Memphis 901 FC’s inaugural season is set to kick off March 2019 as a member of the United Soccer League. With sporting director Andrew Bell and coach Tim Mulqueen on board, the organization started signing players in October. Below is a rundown of the first few players signed to Memphis 901 FC.

Raul Gonzalez, Midfielder: Gonzalez spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the USL’s Richmond Kickers, where he had 47 starts and scored five goals. In college, Gonzalez played for University of Memphis, where he was twice named as an all-conference honoree.

Wes Charpie, Defender: Charpie spent last season with Jacksonville Armada FC of the National Premier Soccer League. Before, he spent three seasons in the USL with Saint Louis FC and Toronto FC II. Charpie received extensive youth training at historic English clubs Aston Villa and Blackburn.

Josh Morton, Defender: Morton was drafted by Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire in 2018 before spending a year with the Tulsa Roughnecks, where he started 27 games and made 32 appearances. Back on the September 1st

“Soccer Showdown” event, Morton scored the first goal at AutoZone park during an exhibition match against Tim Howard’s Colorado FC.

Dan Metzger, Defender: Metzger joins 901 FC with a winning resume, having played for the 2016 USL champions New York Red Bulls II, a playoff campaign in which he scored three goals. The defender has played in over 80 USL matches since joining the league in 2015.

Louis Bennett, Defender: Bennett brings international experience to 901 FC after playing in Cyprus and the Czech Republic. He also trained with FC Cologne in Germany and AIK Stockholm in Sweden.

Luca Uccello, Forward: Uccello, the Ontario, Canada native, has spent the past four seasons playing for Toronto FC II, where he scored 10 goals in 77 appearances. Uccello was selected for Canada’s U-20 World Cup Qualifying roster for the the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

Heviel Cordovés, Forward: While on a trip to the United States with the Cuban national team in 2012, Cordovés defected and has since been plying his trade in the USL. He spent five season under Bell at the Charleston Battery, scoring 28 goals in 127 matches. Last season, he scored seven goals in 27 appearances for the Richmond Kickers. The USL veteran adds much needed experience to the fledgling roster.