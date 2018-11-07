Shopping Spree

×
Saturday looks like it’s going to be a brisk but sunny day. Nothing like a little chill to get the blood pumping for some productive shopping at Memphis Flyer’s Crafts & Drafts event this Saturday at Crosstown Concourse, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
There will be some 85 vendors there selling their wares. Here are five to keep an eye for:
Cool, beautiful pendants and earrings made from insects.
Pretty handmade tools — pens, cutting boards, bowls, etc.
Fantasy milieus on wooden plaques — whimsical and weird.
Pottery — jugs, bowls, platters — that are more like works of art.
Quilts with patterns too cute for words.
