Shopping Spree

Saturday looks like it’s going to be a brisk but sunny day. Nothing like a little chill to get the blood pumping for some productive shopping at Memphis Flyer’s Crafts & Drafts event this Saturday at Crosstown Concourse, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

There will be some 85 vendors there selling their wares. Here are five to keep an eye for:

Insecty

Cool, beautiful pendants and earrings made from insects.

Spicer Brothers Woodworking

Pretty handmade tools — pens, cutting boards, bowls, etc.

Michelle Duckworth

Fantasy milieus on wooden plaques — whimsical and weird.

Baucum Pottery

Pottery — jugs, bowls, platters — that are more like works of art.

EGM Quilts

Quilts with patterns too cute for words.