Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Renasant Convention Center

Friday-Saturday, April 14–15, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. | Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Today, I found out that I’ve missed out on perhaps one of the greatest opportunities of my lifetime (and you probably missed out on it, too). You see, back in August of 2022, Laffy Taffy (like, the Laffy Taffy) hosted a competition for people to submit their best jokes to have printed on their wrappers. I could’ve won (or you could’ve won, I guess) $5,000 and a T-Pain autograph. Alas, Ellen D. was the winner with the joke: “Guess who I ran into on the way to the eye doctor? Everybody.” I could’ve come up with that — and I know you’re thinking, But you didn’t. To which, I roll my eyes because you didn’t come up with it either. To Ellen D.’s fairness, though, at least her joke is just a bit better than some of the other nonsense Laffy Taffy has printed.

Take for instance: What do you call a car that never stops? Cargo! [Insert eye roll here.] Cargo, really? You know what I’d call a car that never stops? A death trap. All joking aside (as if there was ever a joke here to begin with), if you like cars that stop and go, you’ll love the Memphis International Auto Show, where you can check out the latest cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles, exotics, and more. You’ll be able to sit behind wheels, inspect engines, experience new technologies, and even take a test drive (and make sure the brakes work). And admission is completely free! Ka-chow!

Ridgeway Loop

Friday, April 14, 1–6 p.m. | Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. | Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Why did the phones break-up? There was no connection. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, that was printed on a Laffy Taffy wrapper. The last thing I want to do when I’m about to gorge myself on a Laffy Taffy is to think about a sad break-up like that. I mean, jeez, it’s not even funny; it’s just sad. I bet you’re wondering, Why on earth would this joke get approved? And, unfortunately, I can’t answer that.

And while I’m not exactly in the loop when it comes to Laffy Taffy news, I am in the loop about Art in the Loop, the annual arts festival featuring talented artists working in metal, glass, wood, clay, photography, basically anything you can think of. The three-day festival also includes food trucks, artist demonstrations, and performances by Opera Memphis, Prizm Ensemble, Bartlett Community Concert Band, and more. For a schedule of happenings, follow this link.

FedExForum

Friday, April 14, 4–6 p.m.

Why did the basketball player bring a duck to the game? He wanted to shoot a foul shot. Oh Laffy Taffy, just wait till PETA hears about this. Until then, let’s talk about some non-duck-toting basketball players (at least to my knowledge): the Grizzlies.

If you weren’t aware, it’s Grizz Week and it’s about to wrap up on Friday with a blow-out party where all are invited. The party will feature the final playoff swag pick-up, food trucks, playoff giveaways (sunglasses, koozies, and posters), live music by Corey Lou & da Village, games, and more on the Big River Steel Plaza.

And if you still have Memphis sports spirit in you, the Memphis Showboats are kicking off their first season since Memphis has brought back the team, with a game at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (Get your tickets here.) The day following, on April 16 at noon, the Memphis Showboats Fans Group is hosting what they’re calling the “biggest tailgate in the history of Showboats football,” a day of music, Boats history and players, food, podcasts, football fellowship, and fun. Find out more about the event here.

Cooper-Young Historic District

Saturday, April 15, noon–6 p.m.

What do you get if you cross a stereo and a refrigerator? Very cool music! Listen, Laffy Taffy, I get that this is a joke, but as a public platform, you have the responsibility not to encourage very stupid inventions. Thank you. Now that that’s out of the way, I’ll get off my soapbox and let someone else take center stage. And who else is better than the nearly 100 at Porchfest who are gearing up to put on very cool (and free) concerts on the front porches of Cooper-Young?

That’s right: During Porchfest you and the fam can wander around Cooper-Young from house to house to take in music of all genres from Americana to environmental crybaby punk. A full schedule and maps of bands performing can be found here.

Before the fest, you can check out Cooper-Young’s Community Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Find a map for the yard sale here.) Plus, after the fest, you can enjoy an after-party at Young Avenue Sound with Cyrena Wages, Jombi, Joybomb, and DJ Kaz performing. The whole day is free to attend and family-friendly. Read more about it here.

Riverside Drive, between Jefferson and Monroe

Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Why don’t crawfish share? Because they are shellfish. I mean, I can’t say I blame them because when it comes to crawfish, who wants to share? And they’re not just good for eating — at least at the Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival, where you can bob for them and race them in competitions. And, of course, there will also be competitive and noncompetitive eating of the 17,000 pounds of fresh Louisiana crawfish. Attendees can also enjoy arts and crafts vendors, a play zone for children 12 and under, and live swamp soul, rhythm and blues, and funk fusion from Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage, Freeworld, and Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe.

Admission to the event is free. Each year, the festival supports programs and services that Porter-Leath provides for over 40,000 children and their families to achieve healthy, optimal, and independent lifestyles.