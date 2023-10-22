Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, take part in a six-day film festival, help the garden grow, experience an underwater realm, celebrate the day of the dead, and see the madness unfold on stage. Discover more on the ARTSmemphis event calendar.

Indie Memphis

26th Annual Indie Memphis Film Festival

Immerse yourself in a unique six-day festival that goes beyond the ordinary movie experience and provides an unforgettable mix of screenings, music, conversations, and community. There is a diverse selection of independent features, documentaries, and short films from around the globe, including local gems from the 901 area. Witness the future stars of cinema, explore films destined for awards, and rediscover timeless classics.

Multiple Locations | Tuesday, October 24 - 29

Carpenter Art Garden

COLOR in the Garden

Experience the magic of the Carpenter Art Garden during this exciting garden party fundraiser that features hands-on activities like decorating garden hats, planting seeds, garden tastings, poetry writing, making mosaic tiles, and more. Help the Carpenter Art Garden continue to grow.

Carpenter Art Garden | Tuesday, October 24

Buckman Performing Arts Center

Underwater Bubble Show

Back by popular demand, the Underwater Bubble Show returns to the Buckman, transporting the audience to a magical underwater realm. This captivating experience from Latvia combines drama, dance, puppetry, juggling, and more with the mesmerizing beauty of soap bubbles. Audiences of all ages will appreciate this journey into a utopia of imagination and creativity.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | Thursday, October 26

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Dia de los Muertos Parade & Festival

The Día de Los Muertos Festival is making a triumphant return, and it's bigger than ever! Join Memphis Brooks Museum of Art and the Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group for a family-friendly celebration of honoring ancestors and embracing the cycle of life and death. There will be an array of activities, including art-making, face painting, music, costumed performers, and captivating dance performances. Admission is free.

Overton Square | Saturday, October 28

TheatreWorks @ the Square

Reefer Madness The Musical

Get ready for a wild ride with this lively production directed by Ann Marie Hall, featuring musical direction by Susan Brindley and dance choreography by Daniel Stuart Nelson. Based on the 1936 film, this comedic musical takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to the hysteria surrounding marijuana. Watch as clean-cut kids succumb to the allure of the forbidden leaf, sparking a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz, sex, and violence.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | Through November 5