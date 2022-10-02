Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enjoy a memorable tour of the Elmwood Cemetery led by costumed characters, learn how to knit like the pros, hear a legendary artist, picnic during Macbeth, and mosy through a metalsmithing exhibit all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Knitting Class for Beginners and Intermediates

Gather around to learn how to knit or grow your knitting skills, just in time for a cozy, cool season! Whitney Wiggs of Fiber Arts Shop hosts this class for those working on a project, honing their craft, or simply eager to learn. Your ticket includes a beginner's kit with needles, yarn, and a simple pattern to follow.

Arrow Creative | October 5

Soul of the City Tour: Memphis Music

Experience Elmwood Cemetery in an interactive, inspiring format, where you can meet the influencers of Memphis music—songwriters, producers, composers, and singers—who rest in the cemetery. Costumed local Memphians and music lovers will direct you through this tour, representing multiple Grammy Award winners, gospel singers, maestros, and more.

Elmwood Cemetery | October 6-8

Mavis Staples

When given the opportunity to witness a once-in-a-generation artist like Mavis Staples, you take it! Both a Blues and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, a civil rights hero, Grammy Award winner, and chart-topper, Mavis Staples is a musical icon. A force of nature, she has released a trio of critically acclaimed albums in her 70s, with more to come.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | October 8

The 6th Annual FREE Shout-Out Shakespeare Series: Macbeth

This annual series from Tennessee Shakespeare travels around different outdoor venues throughout Shelby County to perform their adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth. With character and costume changes on-stage and sound effects orchestrated by hand, you won't want to miss this! Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic and enjoy the show.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens | October 9

Master Metalsmith: Lynda Watson | Looking Back​

Peruse this new exhibit featuring master metalsmith Lynda Watson of Orange, California. Watson's work reflects the good times and bad, travel, adventures, friendships, and celebrations of her life through her mixed-media art. These pieces collectively form a personal diary, inspiring viewers to reflect upon their own memories.

Crosstown Arts | Through January 29