Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Halloran Centre, 225 South Main St.

Friday-Saturday, October 7-8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. If you don’t, I don't care, I won’t invite you anywhere. Unless that’s the Creative Works Market, where you can get all the best treats (and absolutely no tricks) for me … or, like, your loved ones or yourself or whatever. Apparel, prints, pins, handmade goods — just fill up my felt Frankenstein trick-or-treat bag and we’ll be even, you won’t even have to smell my feet.

The market will feature over 30 designers, makers, and brands from all over the country and from right here in Memphis, including VandyInk, The Crybaby Club, Monster Market, Bee 901 Co., Grace Porter Art, ARCHd, Dr. Bean's Coffee Roasters, Terra Cotta, Paper & Clay, Pretty Useful Co., and more. Food trucks will be on-site daily from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy elmwood cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 South Dudley St.

Friday-Saturday, October 7-8, 5-8 p.m.

Trick or treat, be discreet, give me someone cool to meet. If you don’t, I don't care, Elmwood has enough to spare. I’ll be frank with you — so frank you can call me Dr. Frankenstein — I’d much prefer seeing nonliving matter come alive than whoever you’d offer up. Your neighbor Hal, who is handing out toothbrushes? Your other neighbor Meagan, who didn't even bother to turn on her porch light? No thank you. I’d rather fill up my plastic pumpkin trick-or-treat bucket with autographs from the likes of Jimmie Lunceford and Sister Thea Bowman, and I know I won’t get that knocking on your door, sorry to say. But, hey, you, too, can meet Jimmie Lunceford and Sister Thea Bowman and other residential songwriters, producers, composers, and singers. They’re all going to be telling their stories in the flesh this weekend on this yearly beloved tour.

Register for a time slot here. Tours begin every half-hour and last about an hour. Tickets are $22 for adults; $18 for veterans, seniors, and students; and free for children 12 and under. After your tour, enjoy Pok Cha’s Egg Rolls on Friday and 9Dough1 on Saturday.

× Expand photography courtesy stax museum of american soul music

Orange Mound Tower, 2205 Lamar

Friday, October 7, 6 p.m.

Trick or treat, love that beat, give me something better than a middle seat. If you don’t, I won’t care, as long as I don’t have to pay for airfare. But if I do have to pay for airfare and have a middle seat, we'd better be time-traveling. Though, it seems that no trick-or-treater out there has ever been invited to the treat that time time-travel is, and isn’t that just a hideous trick of fate? The trick-or-treaters deserve better, and we will go on strike if this persists.

In the meantime, I suppose, we’ll settle for a movie where we can vicariously live back in the day and maybe even enjoy a concert, particularly a certain 1973 concert with Rufus and Carla Thomas, Isaac Hayes, the Staple Singers, the Bar-Kays, and many more Stax artists. Now that would be something, and it just so happens to be showing this weekend at the Orange Mound Tower for free. So bring out your lawn chairs and enjoy the show. Food trucks will be on hand, and DJ Bizzle Bluebland will play Memphis classics and deep cuts before the film starts.

International Harvester Managerial Park, 4523 Canada Rd. | The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, 4339 Park

Friday, October 7, 7 p.m. | Sunday, October 9, 3 p.m.

Trick or treat, Shakespeare’s neat, give me someone to unseat. If you don’t, I won’t care, Lady Macbeth will answer my prayer. After all, that lady is hard at work, scheming and conniving her way across Memphis with Tennessee Shakespeare Company this month, and I’m sure she’ll happily include anyone in her plans. Talk about toil and trouble, am I right?

In the 85-minute adaptation of Macbeth, six actors will perform as Shakespeare’s players did while touring: with character/costume changes onstage and sound effects accomplished by hand. No tickets are required, but feel free to bring a chair, blanket, and picnic. First come, first seated. TSC will perform at International Harvester’s Managerial Park on Friday and Dixon Gallery and Gardens on Sunday. For a full schedule of the out(door) damn spots that TSC will visit through October 23rd, click here.

× Expand photography courtesy paint memphis

Broad Avenue Arts District

Saturday, October 8, noon-6 p.m.

Trick or treat, this column is almost complete, unlike this rhyme scheme. Sorry, I had to cheat, but if I don’t finish soon, these five things will be obsolete (come next weekend). But you know what won’t be obsolete after this weekend? The murals getting painted at Paint Memphis’ one-day festival. Those murals are gonna be there for us to admire long, long after.

This weekend, more than 150 artists have volunteered to paint over 35 buildings in the Broad Avenue Arts District, and you can watch the collaborative effort happen in real time. Plus, you can enjoy a hands-on mural workshop by Zulu Painter, a skateboarding workshop by Society Memphis, performances by Memphis Hoopers and Kumar Indian Dance Troupe, and a children’s hands-on makerspace. Food trucks will be on-site, and festival-goers can check out corresponding gallery shows at Memphis Current, Meaty Graffiti, and Vice & Virtue Coffee. The galleries will be open Friday from 5-8 p.m. and throughout the day Saturday. Oh, and admission is free.