Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Listen in and learn from the complexities artists face when showing their work in public and private spaces. In this virtual panel discussion, you'll hear from artists, directors, curators, and attorneys to understand the behind-the-scenes variables. Panelists include Tommy Kha, Richard Lou, Sam Rauch, and Maxwell S. Feslheim.

UrbanArt Commission & Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

May 18

This show is a unique hybrid between live performance and production. You'll also hear the influence of street sounds from underground dance music from Sao Paolo to Durban to Mumbai and beyond. The masterful mix of acoustic and electronic drums and cultures makes for a musical experience not to miss.

Crosstown Arts

May 19

Celebrate 100 years with Theatre Memphis! The theme is reminiscent of the 1920s, so put on your best costume or add a fun twist. The party will feature food, beverages, and of course, entertainment.

Theatre Memphis

May 20

For two hours, once a week, you can learn to sew. If your favorite shirt is out of commission because of a hole you’ve procrastinated on fixing, this workshop is for you. The class starts from scratch and will teach you the basics.

Arrow Creative

Through June 6

A performance like this will have you sitting at the edge of your seat. Watch as relationships are born and threatened by the return of old ties and experiences. Follow Bess in her struggles for a better life in this legendary Gershwin opera.