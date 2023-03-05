Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, join the quest to find the Holy Grail, hear about the first book about Black country music, learn how filmmaking works behind the scenes, shop local, and become friends with Freckleface Strawberry. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Monty Python’s Spamalot

Beware the knights who say Ni in this legendary tale of King Arthur's quest to find the Holy Grail. This musical—lovingly ripped off from the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail—features classic shenanigans like flatulent Frenchmen, showgirls, and of course, Not Dead Fred.

Germantown Community Theatre | Through March 19

Black Country Music: Book Event With Author Francesca Royster

In honor of Stax Museum's 20th Anniversary, there will be a free community event every month in 2023. Mark your calendars for this lecture and discussion with Francesca Royer, author of "Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions," the first book on Black country music by a Black writer. Royer defines the roots of this movement as found in artists like Tina Turner, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, and Valerie June and explores how Black artists and fans are changing what country music looks and sounds like—and who gets to love it.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Tuesday, March 7

Shoot & Splice: Camera Department Essentials

What happens behind the scenes? Join Indie Memphis and Crosstown Arts for a free filmmaker forum featuring camera operator and DIT Josh Beckemeyer. Josh and crew will lead a hands-on workshop and demonstration of a professional film camera department, detailing the necessary preparation to get the job done, big or small.

Crosstown Arts | Tuesday, March 7

Marketplace in Motion: Ladies Night

In honor of Women's History Month, Arrow Creative is hosting Ladies Night during its next Marketplace in Motion. Gather your mom, sister, daughter, or bestie and get to shopping for locally-made goods from nearby makers and small businesses. This ticketed event features live music and drinks.

Arrow Creative | Friday, March 10

Freckleface Strawberry The Musical

Meet Freckleface Strawberry, a 7-year-old girl whose only wish is to eliminate her freckles, whether with soap, makeup, or masks. Join her on a journey of self-discovery as her friends help her realize that being different is what makes us unique. Based on Julianne Moore's award-winning book, this musical reminds us to love the skin we're in.

Friday, March 10 - April 16 | The Circuit Playhouse