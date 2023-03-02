Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Paul Kolnik

Orpheum Theatre

Friday-Sunday, March 3 – 5

In honor of the shortest month of this year coming to an end a mere few days ago, let’s make this “Five Things To Do” short and sweet. How does that sound?

First up, you got Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Orpheum, and Alvin Ailey’s company is a pretty big deal with in-demand choreographers and classic favorites from its repertory. For each show, the group will perform a different set of pieces (which you can find more about here. I’d go more in depth but alas, word count). Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets ($45-$80) can be purchased here.

Also, not to bombard you with too much information, but I just gotta add that the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is hosting a free community workshop on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Halloran Centre. Attendees will get to join company members as they share choreography from Ailey’s masterpiece Revelations, the most widely seen modern dance work in the world. The class is open to all ages and abilities, and no prior experience is required. Be sure to register here since space is limited — space as in the number of participants, not space as in my word count, though I’m limiting that as you can see.

× Expand photography by Carla McDonald

Theatre Memphis

Friday, March 3 – March 26

If you can’t tell by the title, Theatre Memphis’ latest production is about a play that goes wrong. How wrong? Well, I’m not sure I have enough space here to tell you, but I'll give you a preview: Doors are sticking, set decor is coming apart, floors are collapsing, props are being misplaced, actors are being manhandled off stage and are missing cues and breaking the fourth wall and getting knocked unconscious on stage and I’m running out of space here, so go and see the show for yourself.

Performances run Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., through March 26th. Tickets ($25) can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gardens & gallery

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Theatre Memphis

Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

I’ll boil this down to the basics: Dixon + Theatre Memphis + women in the arts = day of fun

This day of fun includes performances, artist demos, classes, and panel discussions on both campuses. Shuttles will go back and forth between the two locations, and a full schedule can be found here. And it’s free. And look at how brief I was.

× Expand photography courtesy step afrika!

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Sunday, March 5, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

One of the top-10 African-American dance companies in the U.S. is coming to Memphis. The company in question? Step Afrika! It’s the very first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping and it blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African-American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances, and an array of contemporary dance and art forms. You’re gonna love it. Get your tickets ($25-$75) here.

× Expand Martha Banyas, Honoring the Masters - Bill Helwig, 2013. Enamel, copper, silver. Courtesy of the Estate. Photo by Paul Foster.

Metal Museum

Sunday, March 5, 3 – 5 p.m.

Long story short, the Metal Museum has a new exhibit on display through May 21st, and it’s all about enameling, specifically enameling by a Mr. Bill Helwig and the artists he influenced. If you want to know more about Mr. Helwig, I’m not your gal — remember, I’m keeping my word count down — so you’ll have to go to the Metal Museum’s opening talk this Sunday to learn more about the artist and his work. RSVP here.