Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enjoy a fusion of classical and Latin music in the new Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center, witness a telling tale of a lonely planet, see Hattiloo perform live at the library, experience an exclusive performance from a dynamic trio, and peruse dozens of works at a local gallery, all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Iris Collective

Iris Collective’s Dalí Quartet

Experience the award-winning Dalí Quartet—joined by Cuban-born Memphis percussionist Nelson Rodriguez—during a concert fusing classical and Latin music in the new Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center. Dalí Quartet's fresh approach will bring a unique experience for all, with Rodriguez's special touch tying it together.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Friday, March 17

× Expand Emerald Theatre Company

Emerald Theatre Company’s Lonely Planet

This compassionate two-character play follows two gay men, Jody and Carl, as they navigate a fearful time. Written during the AIDS epidemic, the takeaway of this play is to pay attention to the world around you rather than shun it by turning to friendship and trumping fear.

TheatreWorks | Friday, March 17 - 19

× Expand Hattiloo Theatre

Hattiloo Theatre: Live at the Library!

Join Hattiloo Theatre for a special public production of "Don't Tell Me I Can't Fly" at the North Branch Library. This exciting performance unfolds on the main floor, with arts and crafts afterward.

North Branch Library | Saturday, March 18

× Expand Allan McKay

Harley Kimbro Lewis, presented by Folk All Y’all and Crosstown Arts

Sit back and let some of the finest acoustic Americana enchant you during this rare performance. In collaboration for the first time, Martin Harley, Daniel Kimbro, and Sam Lewis create a slow-cooked, laid-back album reminiscent of an early American songbook. Pick up on pieces of Appalachian roots, Nashville tones, and traveling riverside blues from this dynamic trio.

Crosstown Arts | Saturday, March 18

× Expand William Merritt Chase

American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the DeMell Jacobsen Collection

Diane DeMell Jacobsen, Ph.D., has carefully curated a collection of American art over the past three decades, and a majority of the works in her array will be on view alongside one another for the first time. This exhibit features more than 100 works spanning 250 years of American history.

Through April 16 | Dixon Gallery & Gardens