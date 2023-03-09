Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Emilio Madrid Jalen Harris and the National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud

Orpheum Theatre

Through Sunday, March 12

If you’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day, or when it’s cold outside you’ve got the month of May, have you considered bringing that special someone that makes you feel that way to Ain’t Too Proud? If you really got a sweeter song than the birds in the trees, the answer should be yes. If it isn’t, ask yourself if you really deserve that sunshine or the month of May. So go on, and get tickets to the smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — all set to the beat of the legendary quintet’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more. You’ll be dancing in your seats — trust me, I saw it this week and WOW. And our own writer Michael Donahue also wrote this little doohickey all about it for the Memphis Flyer and interviewed one of the cast members (Jalen Harris) who happens to be from Memphis!

Tickets ($29 - $125) can be purchased here. Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

× Expand photography by abigail morici

Orange Mound Gallery, 2232 Lamar Ave

Friday, March 10, 6-8:30 p.m.

As I said before, I saw Ain’t Too Proud this week, and all I’ve been able to listen to is the Temptations, so I will apologize in advance for my faulty attempts at squeezing in the group’s lyrics into this faulty list of things to do in Memphis this weekend. I guess you could say I ain’t too proud to beg for you to stay and read on. So please don’t leave me. If I have to sleep on your doorstep (not in a creepy way but a metaphorical one) just to keep you from walkin’ away, let your friends laugh, even this I can stand — ’cause I wanna keep you anyway I can. And I suppose getting to the next thing to do is one way of keeping you on this page.

So, next up on my list is Orange Mound Gallery’s Forms Meet Functions: The Trash to Treasure Live Painting Studio Art Show, where artists will spend the evening painting on repurposed trash receptacles. The event is part of an initiative by the gallery to eliminate blight in the Orange Mound neighborhood through community effort and art. Attendees to the event will get to interact with the artists and hear more about their processes, and they will even have an opportunity to add to the paint-by-number trash receptacle. The show will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Following the show, the trash cans will be displayed at the University of Memphis’ Fogelman Gallery in September before finding their new homes throughout the Orange Mound community.

Orange Mound Gallery is located in the Lamar Airways Gallery and is located next to TONE.

× Expand Photography by Cláudio Luiz Castro on Unsplash

MAR10

Crosstown Concourse

Friday, March 10, 6 p.m.

Reader, I’ll be honest with you: I like the way you do the things you do. The way you stole my heart, you know you could have been a crook, and, reader, you’re so smart, you know, you could have been a school book. You could’ve been anything that you wanted to, but you can’t be-a me Mario! Though, you can celebrate-a me Mario this March 10th. Why March 10th? Because MAR. 10 looks like MARIO. Clever, I know. Blame the internet for that one, and blame Crosstown Concourse for bringing the holiday to Memphis.

Crosstown Concourse will celebrate with a performance from Memphis’ own video game-themed band PXLS, old-school arcade games, video game-themed mini golf, a portrait booth, video game-themed temporary tattoos, and more. Wahoo!

× Expand photography courtesy silky o'sullivan's

50th Annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade

Beale Street

Saturday, March 11, 2 p.m.

You know what makes me wanna kick my heels up and throw my hands up and throw my head back and come on now, shout? The Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade, and it’s turning 50 this year!

As usual, you can expect an eclectic group of bands, cars, dancers, floats, and more, parading down Beale. Participating this year are the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the Memphis Fire Department, the Shriners, the Memphis Redbirds, the Christian Brothers High School marching band, the Bluff City Mafia (the Memphis 901 FC pep squad), and the senior women’s dance squad the Sassy Seniors.

× Expand Photography by Clem Onojeghuo on Pexels

Tiger Lane

Sunday, March 12, noon-6 p.m.

I never met a reader who makes me feel the way that you do. It’s (more than) alright. Whenever I’m asked who makes my dreams to write this column real, I say that you do. So get ready, ’cause here I come with my last thing to do this weekend: the Soulful Food Truck Festival.

The festival will feature 30 food trucks, 10 food vendors, and live music by Bird Williams, Jerome Chism, and Courtney Little. Tickets for the festival can be purchased in advance here for $12.

The festival marks the conclusion of Memphis Black Restaurant Week, with 28 Black-owed restaurants participating. For more information, visit here.