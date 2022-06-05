Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Learn more about Memphis music history and sounds, explore astronomy from the stage, paint your own canvas, and create community through the arts this week around town. Explore even more at ArtsMemphis' calendar of events.

If you have ever wanted to learn about Overton Park Shell's 86-year history, then this is your chance. Tour the Green Rooms of The Shell to learn about everything from FDR to Operetta to Elvis to the North Mississippi Allstars. This exhibit was curated through the support of Connie Abston, whose devotion to The Shell lives forever with this backstage experience.

Overton Park Shell

Wednesdays Through October 23

The list of cool things in the universe is long and occasionally scary: Black Holes, Dark Matter, Dark Energy, Diamond Stars, Gamma-Ray Bursts, White Holes, Worm Holes, and Multiverses. Don't worry—astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is here to explain the bizarreness of it all.

Orpheum Theatre

June 7

Born in Jackson and raised in Memphis, Phillip Bond brings an energy that illuminates the crowd from the front row to the back, causing the audience to dance along while he performs. Listen to his unique sound with ballad-heavy, upbeat, and easy-listening tunes.

Crosstown Arts

June 8

Create your own floral still life during this fun night of collaboration. Artist Amy Hartelust will contribute to your canvas, leaving you something truly unique to take home. All skill levels are welcome.

Arrow Creative

June 10

BIPOC Memphis Matters brings together a community of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Memphians for a special performance hosted by Playback Memphis. This is a place to gather and share your feelings, sayings, connections, and shared trauma in a safe space to unlock healing transformation and joy.