Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

The world is at your fingertips this week with local exhibitions from across the globe. You can also switch it up this week with various interactive performances. Discover even more events within your reach at ArtsMemphis' local event calendar.

× Expand Image courtesy ArtsMemphis / Kyle Taubken

Welcome Black History Month with Stax! The museum will be honoring four music legends: Al Jackson, Al Bell, Bettye Crutcher, and Mavis Staples. Learn how they landed in Memphis and changed the world around them because of it.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music

February 3

× Expand Image courtesy ArtsMemphis / Crosstown Arts

This live show performance is Bettie’s first since 2020. Listen along as he walks you through the nostalgic history of his music, which ranges from the joys of childhood to the hardships of growing up. The performance will pair visual elements with music and storytelling.

Crosstown Arts

February 4

× Expand Image courtesy ArtsMemphis / Urevbu Contemporary

This celebration of Black art brings together works from three artists from the U.S., Nigeria, and Ethiopia. There are only 50 tickets available for this exclusive event, so sign up early to meet the artists and enjoy their stunning exhibition with refreshments.

Urevbu Contemporary

February 5

× Expand Image courtesy ArtsMemphis / Playhouse on the Square

This hilarious and heart-wrenching show at Circuit Playhouse will take you on character Arnold Beckoff’s journey for self-growth and perhaps even guide you on one of your own.

Circuit Playhouse

February 4 - 20

× Expand Image courtesy Mario the Maker Magician / ArtsMemphis

The magic through the lens of the Maker Movement is here! This show engages audiences with homespun magic, handmade robots, and modern slapstick. This will be a fast-paced, interactive, and hilarious show, perfect for the entire family..