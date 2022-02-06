Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

February is in full swing, and you can share your heart and soul for the arts through a variety of showcases and iconically Memphis experiences. Find more at ArtsMemphis' local event calendar.

× Expand shutterstock_1408361381 [Converted] Image courtesy Memphis Child Advocacy Center / ArtsMemphis

Virtually browse and bid on over 100 Works of Heart by leading regional artists. Find the perfect Valentine's Day gift for someone you love, or find a piece just for yourself. You can also even join in on the Big Heart Lounge preview party to learn more about the art and Works of Heart creators.

Memphis Child Advocacy Center

Through February 12

× Expand Louis "Ziggy" Tucker Image courtesy Memphis Jookin' the Show / ArtsMemphis / photo by Louis "Ziggy" Tucker

This ode to Memphis is one you cant to miss. Renowned Memphian Lil Buck is starring in this show that evokes the energy of the streets and clubs where the dance style was born. Rising from local street dance to an international phenomenon, Memphis Jookin' could teach you a few moves if you make it to the performance.

Orpheum Theatre

February 11 - 12

× Expand Image courtesy ArtsMemphis / photo by Greg Miles

Memphis native and jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater will put her unique spin on jazz classics in an evening of fun. Her fearlessness in how she has bridged musical genres over the years makes for an unforgettable performance.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

February 12

× Expand Image courtesy Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group / ArtsMemphis

Afro-Latino week is on and ready to enrich your soul. All week long, performances will demonstrate the rich infusion of cultures. Special guest Las Bomplerneras is an all-women group dedicated to uplifting and bringing visibility to the rile of Afro-Puerto Rican women. Get to know your own Latin spirit by living the Latin rhythms the week has to offer.

Evergreen Theater

February 14 - 20

× Expand Image courtesy Marie-Stéphane Bernard / ArtsMemphis

Capture the feeling of love in the air on the eve of Valentine’s Day with music straight from the city of love. Marie-Stéphane Bernard is a French native who built her music career in Rome, Paris, Italy, Asia, and the U.S. The GSO will be complementing her solos with instrumental selections to sweep you and your Valentine right off your feet.