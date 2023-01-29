Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, join Valerie June for story time, enhance your wellness, let local theater move you, learn about black artists in a new workshop series, RISE to the occasion, and see what Cazateatro is all about. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Story Time with Valerie June

Get in your comfiest clothes and gather around as GRAMMY-nominated artist Valerie June reads from her book, Somebody To Love. She tells the story of her beloved banjolele, a sweet and tiny little instrument given to her once upon a time. Follow along as the banjolele and Valerie learn to chase their dreams of song-making together.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Monday, January 30

Practicing with Playback: Curiosity

In the coming months, Playback Memphis will create an opportunity for Memphians to enhance wellness and resiliency in their personal or professional life. In this session, Ensemble Member Wayne Smith will explore the power of approaching problems with a sense of curiosity through exploratory activities and reflections.

UTHSC’s SAC Building | Tuesday, January 31

Shakin’ the Mess Outta Misery

Hattiloo's latest production follows "Daughter" as she shares recollections of growing up in a community of women following her mother's demise. Written by Shay Youngblood, this coming-of-age story explores passage into womanhood, race, and rituals in the 1960s south.

Hattiloo Theatre | Friday, February 3 - 26

Celebrate Black Artists: Alma Woodsey Thomas

In this new series, classes will introduce students (K-2) to black artists and art. To start things off, students will learn about Alma Woodsey Thomas, a black American painter known for her bright and colorful abstract paintings, and create their own Alma-inspired pieces with Program Manager Nyale Pieh.

Arrow Creative | Saturday, February 4

Bilingual Theater Classes + Open House

If you have ever wanted to learn more about Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, this is an incredible opportunity to do so! Meet the staff and learn about opportunities for kids, teenagers, and adults, like training in theatre! All ages are encouraged to learn how to get involved with this nonprofit throughout the year.

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group | Saturday, February 4

Collage Dance: Rise

Pushing the boundaries of ballet, Collage brings admired choreographic voices to this year's production of Kevin Thomas's RISE, set to Dr. King's final public speech. RISE has something for everyone, from George Balanchine’s Valse Fantaisie to contemporary powerhouses by Kevin Iega Jeff and Christopher Huggins.

The Cannon Center | Saturday, February 4 - 5