Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, February 4, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Well, there goes the first month of 2023, and already I'm tired, so why don't you just fill in the blanks, Mad-Libs style, this week for "Five Things To Do" while I let my brain take a rest? Memphis' inaugural Literature Is Liberating Festival.

The free festival seeks to uplift Black voices in literature with vendors, author discussions by Nubia Yasin and Michelle Duster, book signings, an African-American literary panel with professors, youth story hours with Ali Manning and librarians, crafts, Indie Memphis screenings, a pop-up performance by Hattiloo Theatre, and more. Find the full schedule here.

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Saturday – Sunday, February 4 – 5

My three biggest flaws are my inability to recommend things to do in Memphis this weekend. And one of those things is, of course, to see Collage Dance's Rise, Kevin Thomas' hallmark ballet set to Dr. King's final public speech.

Tickets are available online and start at $10. Performances are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Urevbu Contemporary, 410 S. Main

Saturday, February 4, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

If I could paint, I'd have a gallery of paintings, but alas, all I have to show of any semblance of artistic talent is a doodle. If, however, you'd like to take in the wonders of professional art, you'll have to check out Urevbu's latest exhibition which opened this week.

The exhibition, “As It Is, As It Could Be,” features work by Ethiopian artist Dereje Demissie, whose richly colorful paintings explore history, memory, and humanity’s place in the natural, physical, and cultural landscapes. The paintings will remain on display through February 28th.

All are invited to the exhibit’s opening party for early drinks and great company. RSVP here.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center, 3800 Central Ave.

Sunday, February 5, 1 – 4 p.m.

They tell me, "Sing us a song, you're the piano man." They say they're all in the mood for a melody, but that's a lot of pressure for a soul like myself. Instead, I'll have to turn those ears towards the inaugural Honey Music Festival, celebrating the grand opening of the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.

The festival will feature an incredibly diverse lineup of performances, interactive concerts, special guest appearances, and educational musical activities. Guests can meet everyone’s favorite tiger, Pouncer; enjoy hot chocolate and cookies; and learn about different instruments in the Music Petting Zoo — all for free.

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Saturday, February 4, 7 p.m.

Ever heard about what happened when someone walked into a bar? If you want better jokes, you'll have to turn your attention to Comedian Poundcake, who is coming to Memphis for his annual birthday comedy show.

Demario “Comedian Poundcake” Hollowell grew up in the Raleigh neighborhood in Memphis, graduating from Raleigh-Egypt High School, and says he never imagined making a living from comedy. Now, though, he has proven himself otherwise and has even received a proclamation from the State of Tennessee and recognition from Memphis-Shelby County Schools for continued success in his professional endeavors and support of MSCS.

Tickets ($55-$75) can be purchased online.