Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

A play, an installation, an orchestra, and an opera all await you this week. In between outings, see Downtown Memphis come to life during the International Blues Challenge. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Quark Theatre presents Escaped Alone by Caryl Churchill

Hear the tea in Caryl Churchill's unconventional play that juxtaposes a summer afternoon among friends and environmental disasters. This production is presented by Quark Theatre, which commits to thoughtful, challenging theatre in Memphis and explores themes of politics, crisis, communication, and culture.

Voices of the South | Through February 5

International Blues Challenge

Taking over Beale Street this week is the International Blues Challenge, a prestigious blues music competition featuring a worldwide collection of blues bands and performers ready for the international stage. In addition to the festivities, there will be showcases, master classes, film screenings, book signings, and more.

Beale Street | Tuesday, January 24 - 28

Iris Collective: “Spacetime”

Transcend space and time itself in this curation of pieces from Iris Collective that focus on the expansion of time and the exploration of space. These eye-opening orchestral works take the viewer on a remarkable journey and unforgettable musical experience in an intimate setting.

Crosstown Arts | Thursday, January 26

Tommy Kha: Eye is Another

Explore themes of identity, (in)visibility, and sense of place in this site-specific installation curated by Tommy Kha. The exhibit features a photo-mosaic of an eye composed of skies from the two cities where Kha splits his time; Memphis and New York. "Grass" rugs are scattered around the rotunda floor to encourage visitors to lie down and “sky” gaze.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Friday, January 27 - May 7

Opera Memphis: Tosca

Passion has a price. Puccini's gripping masterpiece is about Tosca, who has dedicated her life to music for the glory of God; however, a voice like hers can transform appreciation into obsession. When the amoral Scarpia holds the life of the man she loves in his hands, Tosca must make an impossible choice between love and dishonor.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | Friday, January 27 - 28