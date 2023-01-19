Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography Courtesy UrbanArt Commission

The Martha and Robert Fogelman Galleries of Contemporary Arts, 3715 Central Ave.

Friday, January 20, 5 p.m.

Sure, it’s five o’clock somewhere, but isn’t it a lot of trouble to go where it’s five o’clock? I mean, certain airline companies kinda had a rough go at it over the holiday break and lots of customers weren’t too happy. I can hold off going to the airport for a bit … but then there’s all that artwork nowadays in Concourse B, and I do like art. Hold on, though, the UrbanArt Commission has curated an exhibition of work by some of the artists in the concourse, and frankly, there’s a lot less of a hassle to go to U of M, where “Jet Lag” has taken residence.

The exhibition, which opens this weekend, will be on display through February 24th and includes work by Danny Broadway, Roger Allan Cleaves, Brandon Donahue, Melissa Dunn, Beth Edwards, Catherine Erb, Nelson Gutierrez, Erin Harmon, Chuck Johnson, Paula Kovarik, Susan Maakestad, Lawrence Matthews, Carl Moore, Nick Peña, Veda Reed, Vitus Shell, and Jared Small.

× Expand Photography by Aleksandr Popov on Unsplash

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, 3663 Appling

Friday – Saturday, January 20 – 21, 7:30 p.m.

Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name, and sometimes you want people to know you by a different name — perhaps the name of Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. That’s the case for the Vegas Bee Gees tribute band making their way to BPACC this weekend for two performances. The trio pulls off the original group’s unique falsettos in their recreation of early hits all the way through the later disco classics. You can be sure the Bee Gees’ music is stayin’ alive.

× Expand photography courtesy Quark Theatre

Voices of the South, First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper

Opens Friday, January 20

Let’s go to the movies. Let’s go see the stars. Actually, Annie, you know what sounds better than the movies this weekend? A play. Real, live theater. Oh, the drama of three friends and a neighbor, spending a summer afternoon sipping tea and spilling the tea on politics, crisis, and the apocalypse. Sounds like a delightful conversation anyone would want to join in, doesn’t it? So catch a performance or two or three of Escaped Alone by Quark Theatre at First Congo’s theater space.

Tickets ($20) can be purchased here. Performances run through February 5th, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

× Expand photography by Sigmund on Unsplash

photography by Michael Oletta

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St.

Saturday, January 21, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, January 22, 2:30 p.m.

Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high, that’s where you’ll find me, especially after the Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Schumann’s Rhenish that should lift anyone up right out of their seat. In this symphonic journey down the Rhine River, conductor Christopher Ward makes his Memphis debut. Additionally, Annelle Gregory will perform Mendelssohn’s lyrical Violin Concerto.

Tickets ($17-$90) for the performance can be purchased here.

× Expand Photography courtesy aiexhibit / Relayer Group

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Sunday, January 22, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You can go your own way. You can call it another lonely day. Or, perchance, you can let AI direct you all the way to MoSH to interact with more AI and not be so, so lonely in the companionship of dozens of interactives, illusions, and videos. Visitors can learn how self-driving cars navigate streets, how AI painters paint portraits in different, classic styles, and so much more in MoSH’s latest exhibition, “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine,” which opens this Sunday.

Along with this exhibit, MoSH has curated “Web of Innovation: AI in Memphis,” which explores how local entrepreneurs and researchers employ AI in their daily work.

Both exhibits will remain open through May 6th.