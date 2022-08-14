Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Embrace culture in performance and film, go to the movies like the King, vibe at a fantastic music experience, and support local artists with a shopping spree this week in Memphis. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Expand your theatre skills in a multicultural environment this fall with Cazateatro’s Bilingual Theatre classes. All are welcome in this eight-week program, with sections open for kindergarteners to adults.

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group | August 15

Go to the movies like the King! Celebrate Elvis week by visiting one of his favorite Memphis destinations. Experience a tour of the Memphian Theater through Elvis’ shoes, featuring movies he watched and researched stories about his visits to the theater.

Playhouse on the Square | Through August 17

Join Indie Memphis and Crosstown Arts for a 90-minute screening of six short films spotlighting the work of Native filmmakers. The program celebrates Indigenous storytellers and highlights Native perseverance with both fictional films and documentaries.

Indie Memphis and Crosstown Arts | August 17

Join Buwtye and Eclectic Sound Band for a bizarre and fantastical musical experience! Vibe with a live DJ spinning non-stop R&B, dance, and trap hits, and jam out during a live performance by Buwtye. This one-of-a-kind event has music for everyone and will keep you dancing all night.

CBD Smoke Shop Lounge | August 18

Celebrate the end of summer with an Arrow Creative shopping spree! Find everything you could want or need, from seasonings to throw pillows, all made by local artists and makers. Skip the mall and head to the Marketplace in Motion for a unique shopping experience you won't find anywhere else.

Arrow Creative | August 19 & 20