Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — August 12-14

× Expand photograph courtesy elvis presley enterprises

Through August 17

On a dark and gloomy night, a full moon rose above Memphis when this piece of literature was published to MEMPHISMAGAZINE.COM . As every lunar fanatic (lunatic?) would know, this moon isn’t like your regular full moon, and it’s not just a cool moon either. It’s a supermoon — the last supermoon of the year — and that’s a lot of pressure for one moon to undergo as the whole world watches. It’s enough to make a moon go blue, all alone in that sky far away. Without a dream in its heart. Without a love of its own. … Sounds like I might be on to creating a great supermoon ballad here, or I might be plagiarizing a certain song, sung by a superstar that’s been mooned over for decades and is being supermooned over this week.

In case you aren’t picking up what I’m putting down, it’s Elvis Week, baby! And Graceland is pulling out all the stops to mark the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing with the largest gathering of Elvis fans and friends in years. The week features an unforgettable line-up of concerts, conversations, tributes, and special appearances by Priscilla Presley and Jerry Schilling, among others. For a full list of Graceland events, click here. Also peep the list below for some selected Elvis Week events happening at Graceland and around town.

photograph by Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum

Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum, 680 Adams

Friday, August 12, 6-9 p.m.

You know what they say: Full moons make people go a little wild and exhibit rare form, and some even transform into a supernatural, werewolf form. So that begs the question, could that also mean that the paranormal activity is heightened? It’s just a hunch that’s yet to be confirmed, but maybe you can try to see for yourself this weekend at the Woodruff-Fontaine House. And even if you don’t see an above average number of ghosts and you manage to see only one, I’d say that’s a win. As they say, shoot for the moon and you’ll land on a star, right?

And even if you don’t catch a glimpse of any paranormal Norman or Norma, the historical home is hosting a dinner to remember, complete with whiskey tasting and food pairing suited to the sultry summer night under a full moon. Afterwards, dinner guests can tour the “Yellow Jack” exhibition in the dimly lit mansion, staged for the 1878 yellow fever epidemic that struck Memphis with a blow that shaped our history.

Admission is $60 for the 21+ event and includes whiskey tastings, light hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary drink tickets, and a tour of the mansion. Tickets can be purchased here.

You can also view the “Yellow Jack” exhibition at the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum through September 3rd. Admission is $16/adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for children.

× Expand photograph courtesy museum of science & history

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Friday, August 12, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

If a cow can jump over the moon and a dish can run away with a spoon, what’s stopping you from bopping to some tunes? I mean, that’s the bare minimum to having a good time. Nothing’s at stake for you, unlike the cow who could’ve gone splat into the moon or the dish who could’ve been rejected by the spoon. So this weekend, follow the cow’s and dish’s example and take a chance by bopping til you drop at MoSH as Bruno Mars croons through the speakers.

With hits like “24k Magic,” “That’s What I Like,” and “Just the Way You Are,” the energetic soundtrack, combined with gorgeous visuals, will get you on your feet and lift your spirits to the moon and back. Tickets ($13) for Laser Bruno Mars can be purchased here. The show will run Fridays in August at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

× Expand Photograph by Rob Laughter on Unsplash

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Friday-Saturday, August 12-13, 8 p.m. | Sunday, August 14, 2 p.m.

I’ve really tried to uptalk this full moon, but I have a feeling you won’t be too pleased when I tell you that it also coincides with the Perseid meteor shower — what NASA is calling “the best meteor shower of the year.” The thing is, our friend might diminish your view as its brightness outshines that of the meteors. Oops. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t shower the supermoon with any less love; instead, we should love the moon, not despite its faults but because of them. After all, only once in a blue moon do these astronomical events fall on the same day.

And if you need a lesson on how to love someone because of their faults, look no further than Duke’s Eye Productions’ I Love You Because, a modern-day musical love story, in which a young, uptight greeting card writer’s life is changed when he meets a flighty photographer. Ooh la la!

I Love You Because runs this weekend only, so you better get to it. Tickets can be purchased online for $15 or at the door for $20.

× Expand photograph courtesy shelby farms park

Shelby Farms Park, 6903 Great View Drive North

Saturday, August 13, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Fun fact, since I’m sure you’re curious, this moon that’s gonna be around this weekend is called the Sturgeon Moon — which doesn’t sound quite as whimsical as the other names it can have like the Pink Moon or the Strawberry Moon. I mean, do you know what a sturgeon is? It’s a prehistoric-looking fish. It may not be the prettiest but it hasn’t changed for many, many moons, so that’s why it’s so spectacular and worthy of a moon title. I guess, we can all appreciate things that are tried and true, right? Take hula-hooping for instance. It’s fun when you’re little and it’s fun when you’re older.

Of course, you can always make it more challenging and break a sweat or two. Maybe even increase your core strength, coordination, posture, muscle tone, and self confidence, all while having fun — at least that’s what Shelby Farms’ hoop fitness class this Saturday promises. For this free class, you are welcome to bring your own fitness hoop or you may borrow one from the instructor, as supplies last.

If you can’t make it this weekend, you can also try out the park’s other free fitness classes, like tai chi, yoga, and pilates. For a full schedule of offerings, click here.

⚡ Elvis Week Festivities ⚡

Images of the King World Championship: Taking the event back to its roots when in 1987 Doc Franklin held the first “Images of Elvis” event, Hernando’s events will include four rounds of the Images of the King World Championship ETA Contest, the brand-new “Big – Little King” Contest, and some of Memphis’ most memorable events, including the annual Elvis Week ETA Roast. For a full schedule click here. | Hernando’s Hide-A-Way, August 11-15

Betty Harper Art Showing & Appearance: Meet Betty Harper, officially licensed Elvis Presley artist, who has drawn more than 20,000 images of Elvis, and view art from her collection. | Gift Shop, Guest House at Graceland, through August 16, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand photograph courtesy Club Elvis España Ted Torres Martin as Elvis

Aloha from Memphis Starring Ted Torres Martin: ​​Ted Torres Martin's portrayal of the King of Rock-and-Roll is one of the top tributes in the world. His vocals are the closest to Elvis you will ever hear! | The Halloran Centre, Friday, August 12, 3 p.m.

Elvis Karaoke: Show off your singing skills. | Jungle Room Bar, Graceland Exhibition Center, August 12, 14, 16, 4-6 p.m.

The 40th Annual Elvis Presley 5K Run and Elvis 100 Challenge: Complete the virtual 5K wherever you are or complete the virtual Elvis 100 Challenge, a run/walk taking you along the route from the birthplace of Elvis in Tupelo all the way to Graceland. | Saturday, August 13

Bingo: Try your chance at Bingo to win some fun prizes. | Jungle Room Bar, Graceland Exhibition Center, August 13, 14, 15, 4-6 p.m.

Bill Cherry … The Final Curtain: The 2009 Ultimate Tribute Champion, Bill Cherry, will pay tribute to Elvis’ CBS Special with this show. The Final Tour featuring Bill Cherry will emulate the excitement that was and is Elvis In Concert. | The Halloran Centre, Saturday, August 13, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Elvis Elvis Elvis: A Tribute to the King | Gold Strike Casino, Saturday, August 13, 9 p.m.

Joe Petruccio Art Showing & Appearance: Meet officially licensed Elvis Presley artist Joe Petruccio, and view art and products from his collection. | Elvis Fashion, Elvis Presley’s Memphis, August 14 and 15, noon-5 p.m.

Sony Listening Party: Learn about the upcoming Elvis On Tour release in this special panel, where Ernst Jorgensen will “unbox” the exciting new CD box set and will give the audience a detailed preview of the unreleased music included in it. | Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland, Sunday, August 14, 2 p.m.

Lowell Hays Meet-n-Greet: Meet Elvis' jeweler Lowell Hays and view jewelry from his collection. | Elvis Fashion, Elvis Presley’s Memphis, August 14, 3-5 p.m., August 15, 4-6 p.m.

Hound Dog Tours: This 2.5-hour tour gives the inside story about the Memphis that Elvis knew and loved, the places that played an important role in his life. | Alfred’s, Tuesday, August 15, 1 p.m.

× Expand photograph courtesy elvis presley enterprises

Candlelight Vigil: After an opening ceremony at the Gates of Graceland, fans are invited to walk up the driveway to Elvis' gravesite in the Meditation Garden and back down carrying a candle in quiet remembrance. | Graceland, Monday, August 15, 8:30 p.m.

Elvis Movie Screening: Watch Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis on the big screen surrounded by fellow Elvis fans. Tickets are limited to two per person. Tickets are free but you must reserve them. | Guest House at Graceland, Tuesday, August 16, 1 p.m.

#ElvisMovie Fan Showing: First 50 ticketed fans in attendance receive a collector goody bag compliments of The EP Blvd Pawn Shop and Visit Tupelo! | Malco Studio on the Square, Tuesday, August 16, 8:30 p.m.