Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Explore awe-inspiring Black American portraits, get a hands-on approach to music education, get better at phone photography, see the world premiere of a local play, and hang out at Ballet Memphis for a day.

Black American Portraits

This groundbreaking exhibition boldly reimagines the many ways how Black Americans have used portraiture, spotlighting subjects and their stories. Guests can experience over 100 awe-inspiring masterpieces, spanning from nineteenth-century studio photography to Black Lives Matter and featuring luminous depictions of Black celebrities, political figures, and self-portraits. It's a transformative experience beyond traditional art.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Thursday, August 17 - January 7

Stax Music Academy

Berklee College of Music #MusicallyMe Workshop

Join Berklee's first-ever interactive music education event. Get insider tips, mock auditions, and more. This opportunity is a hands-on approach to music education, the industry, and beyond and is free for high school and college-aged students.

Stax Music Academy | Thursday, August 17

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Hobby Kick-Start: Better Phone Photography

If you have ever wanted to achieve DSLR-like results from your iPhone, this workshop is for you. Attendees will discover free and low-cost apps that unlock advanced features of their smartphone cameras. Learn manual controls like f-stop, exposure, and white balance and how to use them in different situations. Do not miss your chance to register.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | Thursday, August 17

Germantown Community Theatre

Everyone and Their Mother World Premiere

Step into a realm of captivating storytelling at the world premiere of "Everyone and Their Mother," the victorious creation emerging from GCT's Annual Playwright’s Competition for Emerging Local Authors. Emily Draffen weaves a spellbinding narrative around Maralee's courageous journey to "live her truth" by throwing her adult children's lives into chaos.

Germantown Community Theatre | Friday, August 18 - 27

Ballet Memphis Open House

Dive into the excitement as Ballet Memphis launches Season 37 by hosting a jam-packed day of exhilarating activities! Discover a dynamic array of experiences. Immerse yourself in classes, witness captivating performances, see transformative demonstrations, partake in Pilates, join workshops, and so much more on what will be an unforgettable day.

Ballet Memphis | Saturday, August 19