Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy elvis presley enterpises

Elvis Week

Various locations

Through Thursday, August 17

We’re caught in a trap. I can’t walk out … because I love you too much, reader (not because it’s my job to write you something every week). Why can’t you see what you’re doing to me, when you don’t believe a word I say? We can’t go on together with suspicious minds, and we can’t build our dreams on suspicious minds. And what are our dreams? To have a great weekend. And to have a great weekend, we turn to Elvis, for this is the week in his honor and there’s tons of stuff to do in his name.

Graceland, of course, has lots going on from excursions to Tupelo, to concerts with young tribute artists and Ultimate Tribute Artists, to hidden tours. To check out all that’s happening, head on over to this link.

Also in honor of Elvis Week, Overton Square is screening Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis for free in Chimes Square on Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m. Plus, guests can enjoy complimentary popcorn and free Elvis glasses while supplies last. Bring your own folding chairs or borrow some. Wine, beer, and other beverages will be available for purchase.

The Museum of Science & History is also getting in on the Elvis mania, screening Elvis for their next edition of Picks & Flicks. The evening on Saturday, August 12, at 7 p.m., will also include pre-show content and fun and games. Guests can also check out MoSH’s exhibitions all about the guitar: “America at the Crossroads: The Guitar and a Changing Nation” and “Grind City Picks: The Music That Made Memphis.” Tickets ($15-$28) can be purchased here.

And if you aren’t super into Elvis, you might want to catch The Roast of Elvis at Hi Tone on Friday, August 11, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Presented by Character Assassination, a roast troupe from Chicago’s Laugh Factory, this show will put Elvis in the hot seat, stacking him up against a ruthless panel of his peers. Every show features top comedians, writing and performing in character and in costume as a wild roasting dais of popular icons with one goal in mind: to tear each other to shreds. This show will have Jerry Lee Lewis, Notorious B.I.G., Amy Winehouse, and more. Get your tickets ($15) here.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Friday, August 11, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Here’s a fun fact that you for sure had no idea about Mr. Elvis Presley: He liked peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Okay, you probably knew that; I mean, Wikipedia has an entire page on that fact. But I bet you didn’t know that unlike the King, your favorite writer of “Five Things To Do This Weekend” (aka me) does not like peanut butter and banana sandwiches. And if you, too, don’t like peanut butter and banana sandwiches, you’ll probably find something that you’ll love at Stax’s upcoming event.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Stax is having a fine wine tasting and dinner, Wax & Wine, with 20 wines from wine producers all over the world and fine cuisine provided by Chef Kelly of Restaurant Iris, Second Line, Panta, and Fino’s; Phillip Ashley of Phillip Ashley Chocolates; and acclaimed Atlanta Chef Craig Richards of Lyla Lila.

Wax & Wine will also feature DJ Bizzle Bluebland, Zac Ives of Goner Records, and Daniel Mathis spinning vinyl from the Stax Museum’s recent acquisition of some 35,000 soul records from the Bob Abrahamian Collection that focuses on rare recordings from the Chicago’s South Side community.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $100 each and can be purchased here.

Soul & Spirits Brewery

Saturday, August 12, 1 – 7 p.m.

A little less conversation, a little more action, and by action, of course, I mean reading because that is my favorite activity. And while I assume your favorite activity is reading this “Five Things To Do This Weekend” every single week of your life, if you like to read other things like books and whatnot, have I got an event for you: the first-ever Skol-astic Adult Book Fair.

All the bookstores and book vendors in town are coming together at Soul & Spirits Brewery to sell books (duh), merch, and other fun items. For every $10 you spend, you’ll get a little something-something, and for every beer you purchase, you’ll get entered into a raffle to win some bigger prizes. Oh, and the brewery is releasing a new book-themed beer.

Mint Cream Market will also be set up with makers focused on literary goodies, and local authors will be around to sell and sign their books. Paper Plate Pavilion and Tacos Mondragon will have food available for purchase.

The event is expected to be popping like a pop-up book, so consider using a rideshare or carpooling. From Soul & Spirits: “We have street parking, the lot by the murals and garage doors, and we do have access to an overflow lot across the street.”

Read more about the event here.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis chicken & beer festival

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Saturday, August 12, 5 — 9 p.m.

Did you know that scientists discovered a new species of pterodactyl? And that they’ve nicknamed the pterodactyl Elvis because of a pompadour-looking crest on its skull? True story. Did you also know that chickens are some of the closest living relatives to dinosaurs? Also a true story. And did you know that this weekend of Elvis Week has a bit of chicken flair? Again, a true story, and a wild coincidence that I definitely did not force to make some weird Elvis-related segue into talking about the Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival.

As you can probably guess, this festival is a beer festival with a chicken twist! Tickets include admission into the event, a souvenir tasting glass, over 90 different beverage samples, and a portion benefits Merge Memphis. Food will be available to purchase. There will also be live music entertainment, interactive games, a bungee run, giant beer pong, giant jenga, and more!

Guests must be 21+ to attend. Tickets ($40) can be purchased here. Designated Driver Tickets can also be purchased for $20, and include admission into the event and a complimentary water bottle. No alcoholic beverages will be served to anyone with a designated driver wristband. For more information on the festival, visit here.

× Expand photography courtesy dixon gallery & gardens

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Saturday, August 12, 5 – 8 p.m.

It’s unfortunate that there’s no proof that Elvis is still alive somewhere out there. Sometimes, I imagine him stepping out of a portrait being like, “Hey, y’all, the King is back in the building.” And we’d all be like, “Wooooooooaaaaahhhh.” But people don’t just pop out of paintings. Or do they?

Now that I’ve caught your intrigue, let me tell you about the Dixon’s Night at the Museum, where paintings will come to life and sculptures will dance. It’s going to be an evening of special performances and music, activities, and much more. Admission is free, so there’s no excuse not to attend.