Wining and Dining

Vintage901, a local 501c3 organization dedicated to celebrating “community, celebration, and purpose” through wine, food, and music, is hosting its 3rd Annual Wine & Food Festival March 1st through 3rd.

Benefiting The Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis, this three-day festival will present three different tasting events throughout Memphis.

Friday’s event, Perfect Pairings Dinner at The Gray Canary, will feature cuisine by local chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman of Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Gray Canary, and Hog & Hominy, as well as guest chef Ryan Prewitt of Pêche Seafood Grill in New Orleans. Event also includes Freeze Model Cocktail Hour provided by Laurelwood Shopping Center and music presented by Copacetic 901.

Saturday’s Grand Tasting event at Crosstown Concourse (East Atrium) will feature more than 75 wines (West Tennessee Crown, Gaslight Liquor Shoppe, Pyramid Wine & Spirits, and more), food and beverage tastings (Diamond Bear Brewery, The Mighty Olive, Nikki’s Hot Ass Products, and more), and merchandise for sale (901 Shirts, Cosgrove & Lewis, My Cup of Tea, and more).

On Sunday, Chef Jimmy Gentry of P.O. Press & Provisions, Paradox Catering & Culinary, and Paradox Underground will whip up a Sparkling Brunch at Shelby Farms.

Perfect Pairings is now sold out, but early bird tickets are available for the Grand Tasting ($75) and Sparkling Brunch ($85) events. For more information, click here.