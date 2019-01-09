Get There Via Via

× Expand Photos courtesy Via Airlines

Need to get to Austin or Pittsburgh in a hurry? Memphis International Airport’s got you covered.

The airport announced Wednesday that Florida-based Via Airlines will launch service here on June 25th, with nonstop service to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.

Via Airlines becomes the 10th airline to offer service at Memphis International.

“The extensive airline recruitment work done by the entire team at Memphis International Airport continues to reap benefits,” says Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Board of Commissioners. “We are delighted that Via Airlines will be adding a new nonstop for Memphis to Pittsburgh, a sought-after destination, and an additional new nonstop flight option to Austin, Texas.”

Via calls itself one of the fastest-growing airlines in the U.S., known "for nonstop, low-cost, high-value flights where passengers are treated as guests.” The Memphis move is an attempt by the company to expand into the Midwest and Northeast.

Both Memphis flights will operate four times weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Here’s the full flight schedule:

Memphis to Austin

• Departs: 6:45 p.m. (CST)

• Arrives: 8:27 p.m. (CST)

Austin to Memphis

• Departs: 8:15 a.m. (CST)

• Arrives: 9:51 a.m. (CST)

Memphis to Pittsburgh

• Departs: 10:21 a.m. (CST)

• Arrives: 1:09 pm (EST)

Pittsburgh to Memphis

• Departs: 5:21 p.m. (EST)

• Arrives: 6:15 p.m. (CST)