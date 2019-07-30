× Expand Credit: Jamie Harmon

Notable Memphis guitarist, Joe Restivo, is due to host an album release concert to promote his debut solo album Where’s Joe? in the Green Room at Crosstown Concourse Thursday, August 1st.

The album, which officially released on July 12th, was recorded by Blue Barrel Records, an extension of Archer Records that is dedicated to recording first-time artists. Although Restivo is no stranger to the music industry, having worked with The Bo-Keys, Love Light Orchestra, and other collaboratory projects for years, Where’s Joe? is his first solo recording project.

“Essentially, the record is an opportunity for me to develop as a solo artist,” he says.

Recorded live in the studio and featuring backing instrumentals played by industry gurus bassist Tim Goodwin, drummer Tom Lonardo, and saxophonist Art Edmaiston, the album stays true to jazz styles stemming from the mid-20th century.

“One thing I wanted to do with the album was record a couple of compositions by mid century or postwar jazz guitarists I felt were a little under-appreciated, with songs like 633-Knock! by Bill Jennings or Tiny’s Tempo by Tiny Grimes,” says Restivo.

A handful of originals written by Restivo complement cover tracks with his own sounds and concepts reminiscent of the same era.

“The album has a couple of ballads,” says Restivo. “One, ‘Starlight Motel’, is a reflection on the old mid-century motel signs you see driving down Lamar where I grew up. The other, ‘Thelma’, has kind of a Thelonius Monk or Charles Mingus approach or influence. I titled it after my grandmother, who passed away many years ago.” Other originals on the album include “Where’s Joe?” and “A Few Questions.”

Restivo also recorded jazz renditions of popular songs “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals and “People Make The World Go Around” by The Stylistics.

The album release concert takes place in the Green Room in Crosstown Concourse at 8 p.m. (doors at 7:30 p.m.). To purchase tickets ($10) and for more information about the event, click here.

Where’s Joe? can also be purchased online here. Amazon and iTunes downloads are available through this link, as well.

To preview the entire album, click here. Or, watch the music video for “Starlight Motel” below.