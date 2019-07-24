Mobility in Memphis

Have you noticed the new electric scooters on the streets here?

The dockless scooter company, Spin, launched in Memphis on Monday, bringing 48 scooters to the streets. The company dropped an additional 100 Wednesday and plans to increase its fleet to up to 500 scooters over the next month.

Another company, Bolt, plans to bring scooters to Memphis early next month, gradually increasing the size of its fleet as well.

The additional scooters are a part of the city’s new shared mobility program. Scooter operators Bird and Lime, along with the non-profit Explore Bike Share, participated in the pilot phase of the program, together putting 1,750 shared mobility devices on the streets.

Now, the city expects to have a maximum of 3,300 shared mobility devices throughout Memphis once the program is fully in place. This includes Bird, Lime, Spin, and Bolt scooters, as well as Explore Bike Share bicycles.

Explore Bike Share is planning to roll out a new fleet of e-bicycles early next year.

Each of the five operators lets riders access and pay for the scooters or bikes via their respective smartphone apps. Bird, Lime, and Spin charge riders $1 to get started and then 15 cents per minute.

In addition to its app, Explore Bike Share also has kiosks at various locations throughout the city and options to pay by phone or online. Prices vary from $1.25 per 15 minutes to $90 for a yearly membership.