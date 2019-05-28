Summer on the River

× Expand Photo courtesy Memphis River Parks Partnership

Whether you want to kayak, do arts and crafts, or listen to music, there are more than a few ways to enjoy the riverfront this summer.

All summer long, two free concert series will run on Mud Island.

Soulin’ on the River will sample the new sound of Memphis soul, featuring five different local artists every other Friday beginning on June 7th.

Each performance is free and runs from 6 to 8 p.m. The lineup includes:

June 7th: Tonya Dyson

June 21st: Katrina Anderson

July 12th: Black Cream

July 26th: Nick Black

August 9th: Lucky 7 Brass Band

This series is curated by local R&B and soul artist, Tonya Dyson.

The artist lineup hasn’t been confirmed yet for the second series, A Vibe on the Island, but the series will feature original music by Memphians from a range of genres.

The concerts will take place once a month beginning Saturday, June 15th.

Other dates include July 4th, August 24th, September 14th, and October 12th. Local actor and vocalist Bertram Williams is curating this series.

In additional to free music, Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) will continue offering daily kayak and paddleboard rentals from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fourth Cup coffee kiosk in the River Garden. Kayaks and paddleboards cost $20 for the first hour. A two-person kayak is $30 an hour. For each option, every additional hour is $10.

Check out the last free kayaking orientation this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Every Tuesday, MRPP, in partnership with the Downtown Memphis Commission, hosts a free yoga class at the River Garden Park.

And on Sundays in June, you can take your yoga to a whole new level with the SUP (stand-up paddleboard) Yoga on the Gulf class. The class provides a paddleboard safety lesson before leading participants to the Gulf of Mexico pool at the Mud Island River Park for balancing, floating, and strengthening moves.

After, there will be celebratory mimosas.

For the kiddos, there’s a free arts and crafts class at the River Garden Park on the first Sunday of every month through August. This Sunday’s activity is flag crafting and painting.

Several one-time events are also slated for the summer.

A pop-up library will visit the River Garden Park on Friday, May 31st.

The largest canoe and kayak race in the southeast, at which close to 500 expert and recreational paddlers will make their way down the Mississippi River, is scheduled for Saturday, June 1st.

Shop, eat, and drink local at the Summer Night Market, featuring more than 20 local vendors, on Friday, June 14th.

The next day, take part in the St. Jude Big River Ride and bike across Big River Crossing and through Arkansas, while raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Finally, on Independence day, celebrate with free music and fireworks at Mud Island Park.

So, get down to the river and have some fun this summer. The possibilities are endless.